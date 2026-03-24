Chobe Holdings Expands Employee Healthcare

Botswana ecotourism leader offers full outpatient coverage for 1,045 staff, aiming to ease healthcare costs and improve access to medical care

GAZETTE REPORTER

Chobe Holdings Limited, a leading ecotourism company in Botswana, announced it will provide 100 percent outpatient medical aid coverage for all 1,045 employees across its group operations. The benefit extends to staff at all Chobe Holdings subsidiaries in the country.

The initiative is designed to reduce the financial burden of routine healthcare expenses for employees and their dependents, while encouraging early access to medical attention. It complements existing employee benefits and aligns with the company’s long-standing focus on responsible, people-centered business practices within Botswana’s tourism sector.

Industry First

According to the company, Chobe Holdings is the first tourism-focused firm in Botswana to introduce such comprehensive outpatient medical coverage for all staff. The program reflects the company’s intent to position itself as an employer of choice within the industry.

The company operates a diverse portfolio of ecotourism properties, including lodges and camps under the Desert & Delta Safaris, Chobe Game Lodge, and Ker & Downey Botswana brands. In addition, Chobe Holdings owns Safari Air and North West Air, operating in the aviation sector. It is also the only publicly listed ecotourism operator on the Botswana Stock Exchange.

Employee Benefits

Chobe Holdings leadership emphasized that ensuring staff health and well-being is a core responsibility. “As a progressive Botswana-based employer, we believe it is our duty and responsibility to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who works for Chobe Holdings Limited,” said Lempheditse Odumetse, Managing Director.

The new coverage aims to provide greater security and peace of mind for employees and their families. “It is our clear intention that this initiative provides all our employees and their families greater security and peace of mind at a time when there is so much uncertainty within our world,” Odumetse added.

The outpatient medical aid benefit is part of a broader commitment to comprehensive employee support, signaling Chobe Holdings’ effort to retain and attract talent in Botswana’s competitive tourism sector.