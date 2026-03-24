Botswana Inflation Eases Slightly, February

Consumer prices show modest shifts across sectors and regions.

Annual Trends

Botswana’s annual inflation rate declined to 4.0 percent in February 2026, down 0.1 percentage point from January’s 4.1 percent, according to a recent report by Statistics Botswana titled Consumer Price Index February 2026.

“The primary contributors to the annual inflation rate were the Transport group, which accounted for 1.6 percentage points, followed by Miscellaneous Goods & Services at 0.9 of a percentage point, and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages, which contributed 0.8 of a percentage point,” the report reads.

Regional Variations

Inflation rates shifted differently across regions. Urban Villages saw a decline of 0.2 percentage point, from 4.3 percent in January to 4.1 percent in February. Rural Villages rose slightly, from 4.2 percent to 4.3 percent, while Cities and Towns remained stable at 3.7 percent.

The national Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2 percent, from 140.5 in January to 140.8 in February. Rural Villages recorded a 0.3 percent increase, from 141.1 to 141.5. Cities & Towns rose to 140.0, up from 139.7, and Urban Villages climbed to 141.1, from 140.9.

Sector Movements

Group indices showed steady progress with changes under 1.0 percent. The Recreation & Culture group rose 0.6 percent, from 115.5 to 116.2, driven by Newspapers, Books & Stationery (2.6 percent), Other Recreational Items & Equipment (0.8 percent), and Audio Visual, Photographic & Information Processing Equipment (0.6 percent).

Transport also increased by 0.5 percent, from 158.8 to 159.6, mainly due to a 1.6 percent rise in the Purchase of Vehicles index. Health declined 0.4 percent, from 117.4 to 116.9, reflecting a 1.5 percent drop in Medical Products, Applications & Equipment.

Tradeables and Non-Tradeables

All-Tradeables rose 0.3 percent, from 150.3 to 150.8, with Imported Tradeables increasing 0.4 percent and Domestic Tradeables up 0.2 percent. Non-Tradeables remained unchanged at 127.1.

Inflation rates showed minor shifts: All-Tradeables fell 0.1 percentage point to 6.3 percent, Domestic Tradeables decreased 0.5 to 5.9 percent, Imported Tradeables rose 0.1 to 6.4 percent, and Non-Tradeables stayed at 0.6 percent.

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