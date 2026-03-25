Bona Life Backs Junior Golfers

Insurer links sponsorship to long-term youth development strategy

GAZETTE REPORTER

A sponsorship by Bona Life Insurance Limited for Team Botswana at the ongoing All Africa Junior Golf Championship underscores a growing trend of private sector investment in youth development through sport.

The company is positioning its backing as part of a broader national development agenda, with a focus that extends beyond financial support. Executives say the initiative is designed to contribute to shaping future leaders by leveraging golf’s emphasis on discipline, resilience and strategic thinking.

“Our motivation is rooted in our commitment to community development and youth empowerment,” said Chief Executive Officer Phatsimo Keakabetse in a telephone interview.“Supporting Team Botswana at the All Africa Junior Golf Championship is a natural extension of our belief that young people represent the future of this country.”

Tournament Scope

Team Botswana competing in Kenya (from March 21 to 28) having fielded four boys and three girls selected by the Botswana Golf Union. The championship is widely regarded as a key development platform for junior golfers across Africa.

Ahead of the tournament, team captain Thomo Mokgatle highlighted the significance of representing the country on a continental stage.

“Being part of the team means a lot to us. We know that we are not just here for ourselves, but for our country, our supporters and everyone who believes in us,” Mokgatle said.

He added that the team’s focus will be on discipline and unity throughout the competition.

“We promise we are going to try our hardest every single time we compete. We will work together to support each other and never give up, no matter how tough the challenges.”

Development Focus

Bona Life said its involvement reflects a deliberate strategy to invest in youth-focused initiatives with long-term impact. The company has previously supported grassroots efforts such as the Maruapula Loxion Golf Programme, aimed at broadening access to the sport.

“Golf instils discipline, patience and strategic thinking—qualities that are essential both on and off the course,” Keakabetse said. “By supporting these young athletes, we are investing not just in sport, but in the holistic development of future leaders.”

She added that the company’s citizen-owned structure informs its approach to partnerships and national development initiatives.

Future Pathways

According to Derrick Musa, the championship also provides pathways to international opportunities. Winners qualify for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan, while standout players may enter the Africa Golf High Performance Programme.

“The All Africa Junior Team Championships is the ultimate stage for aspiring golfers on the continent,” Musa said. “It provides the opportunity for our young golfers to compete against their peers and challenge themselves to reach greater heights.”