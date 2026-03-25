The Art of the Aged Pour

Under cloudy skies in Mokolodi, a quiet wine revolution unfolded—less about labels, more about true discovery, learning, community and letting time linger on the palate

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The clouds hung low over Kasimba Boutique Hotel in Mokolodi, but inside the garden, time opened up.

“Drink Time Itself,” curated by Phenyo Motlhagodi, wasn’t chasing sunshine, it was chasing something deeper. A slower rhythm. A softer kind of luxury. One where every sip from the 1990s and 2000s asked guests to pause, listen and taste what years can do.

Welcome bubbles set the tone. Then came vintage tastings, drifting between artisan cheese boards and delicate canapés. But this wasn’t about indulgence, it was immersion.

NO RULES, JUST DISCOVERY

“This was designed to slow things down to allow people to engage with wine more intentionally,” Motlhagodi explained to Time Out.

And there were no rules, just curiosity.

Guests moved freely between glasses, revisiting favourites, debating notes, building confidence with every pour. No rigid masterclass energy. Just a living, breathing room of people learning together.

From first-timers to seasoned collectors, the mix was intentional and electric.

“Wine is not just consumed, but understood and shared,” he said.

THE TASTE OF YEARS

Vintage wines don’t perform they evolve.

Sourced from private cellars and select distributors, the bottles carried quiet histories. Fruit softened. Structure melted into balance. Complexity unfolded slowly, like a story refusing to be rushed.

“Older wines allow you to experience evolution,” Motlhagodi said. “These are things that can’t be fully explained; they need to be experienced.”

And so, guests weren’t just tasting they were time-travelling.

BREAKING THE MYTH OF STATUS

Forget the stiff rituals and silent intimidation often tied to wine culture. This was different.

Here, guests paired their own cheeses courtesy of Parmalat, tested their own instincts, trusted their own palates. The experience wasn’t about getting it “right”, it was about getting involved.

“There is a real opportunity to make wine more inclusive and less intimidating,” Motlhagodi said.

The result? A space where wine felt human again.

A COMMUNITY IN THE MAKING

Beyond the rare bottles and trophy magnums available for purchase, something more lasting was being poured, a community.

This wasn’t a once-off moment. It’s the start of a movement: more gatherings, a wine membership club, and a growing culture rooted in access, education, and shared experience.

Because in a fast world obsessed with the next thing, “Drink Time Itself” offers a radical idea:

Slow down. Sip deeper. Stay with the moment.