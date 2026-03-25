Botswana’s Happiness Score Hits New Low

Botswana has slipped into the world’s bottom five on the World Happiness Report — ranking 143rd out of 147 (down from 142nd last year) — now clustered with Zimbabwe, Malawi and Sierra Leone, while Afghanistan ranks last.

GAZETTE REPORTER

It landed this month with little fanfare, but the latest World Happiness Report carries an uncomfortable message: Botswana is drifting close to the bottom of the global league table.

That matters because “the pursuit of happiness is a fundamental human goal”, the United Nations General Assembly has said, urging countries to develop measures of wellbeing to help guide public policy, precisely because GDP alone does not capture how people experience daily life.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Released every March, the report is increasingly treated as more than a feel-good ranking: a quick test of whether citizens believe life is improving, and a mirror held up to the lived reality behind official statistics.

Compiled by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford in partnership with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the 2026 report was released on 19 March.

In it, Botswana is ranked 143rd out of 147 countries, down from 142nd last year, with a score of 3.464 out of 10 — placing it among the 10 least happy nations globally.

BOTTOM TEN

Botswana now sits in the bottom five alongside Zimbabwe (144), Malawi (145) and Sierra Leone (146), while Afghanistan (147) remains the least happy country in the world.

At the top, Nordic countries dominate, with Finland ranked first again, followed by Iceland and Denmark.

Researchers say Botswana’s decline reflects deeper structural pressures. The report links sharp drops in life evaluations to economic strain, declining trust in institutions and social instability.

“Going from the largest to the smallest drops in life evaluations, these countries include Afghanistan, Malawi, Lebanon, Venezuela and Botswana,” it states.

HOW IT’S MEASURED

The rankings are based on how people evaluate their own lives. Using Gallup World Poll surveys, respondents rate where they stand on a ladder from 0 (worst possible life) to 10 (best possible life). (files.worldhappiness.report) The WHR then combines responses across the last three years to reduce random sampling error.

The report’s analysis then uses six broad “pillars” — income, health, social support, freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption — to explain differences between countries.

Director Jan-Emmanuel De Neve is quoted as saying the question is simple at its core.

“At its core, the survey asks whether people are satisfied with how their lives are going,” he said.

SLIDE IN NUMBERS

Botswana’s fall has been steep. The report notes that the country was ranked far higher in the mid-2010s (around 42nd in 2015), but has since slipped into the bottom tier — including 129th in 2020 and 132nd in 2023 — before dropping to 137th in 2024, 142nd last year and its lowest point so far in 2026.

WHAT’S DRIVING IT

The report highlights weaknesses across several of the six pillars, and warns that social connections cannot fully offset low trust in institutions and perceived corruption.

In Botswana’s case, concerns about governance, youth unemployment and the growing role of social media are increasingly being linked to declining wellbeing and a wider sense of frustration and pessimism.

With more than 100,000 people surveyed globally each year, the report has become one of the most visible international measures of life evaluation, often used to compare how citizens are faring beyond economic growth alone.

WHAT NEXT

Despite Botswana’s long reputation for political stability and economic progress, the latest results paint a worrying picture of a public struggling to maintain optimism. Without targeted interventions to improve livelihoods, strengthen institutions and rebuild trust, Botswana risks sliding even further down the global happiness scale.

Pull quotes

“The pursuit of happiness is a fundamental human goal”

“At its core, the survey asks whether people are satisfied with how their lives are going”

“Going from the largest to the smallest drops in life evaluations…”

“Botswana… ranked 143rd out of 147… score of 3.464 out of 10”