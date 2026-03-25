Botswana’s 400m Depth Signals Relay Promise

Strong early-season 400m performances signal growing depth ahead of global showdown

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

With weeks remaining before Botswana hosts the World Athletics Relays from May 2–3, the country’s men’s 400m runners are beginning to deliver the kind of performances that have increasingly defined their international presence.

Botswana’s men’s 4x400m relay team has, in recent years, emerged as a consistent contender. At last year’s World Athletics Relays, the team secured bronze in 2:58.27 despite not fielding what was widely considered its strongest lineup. Momentum carried into the global stage months later, when Botswana claimed victory in the men’s 4x400m at the 2025 Tokyo World, edging the United States and South Africa in a tightly contested finish to become the first African winners of the event.

Season Openers

Recent performances suggest that the country’s depth in the 400m is strengthening further.

Lee Eppie, part of the gold medal-winning relay team at last year’s World Athletics Championships, opened his season with a time of 44.53 seconds at the Ramotswa Twin Towers Classic Meet held in Francistown. Close behind was training partner and double world champion Collin Kebinatshipi, who clocked 44.55 seconds in his own season debut. Boitumelo Masilo followed in third with a season’s best of 46.08 seconds.

Elsewhere, Justice Oratile recorded a personal best of 44.62 seconds at the Maseru International Meet in Lesotho. Letsile Tebogo also began his 400m campaign with a time of 45.93 seconds at the UJ Stadium during the Central Gauteng Athletics Provincial Championships in South Africa.

Depth Emerging

“I think it’s straightforward, we are having more guys running more 44 seconds,” said former national team athlete Keene Motukisi. “This has never happened before and the good thing is that they are running these times in Botswana and neighboring countries.”

Motukisi noted that several athletes are also consistently running in the 45-second range, reinforcing Botswana’s growing competitiveness ahead of the World Relays. He added that performances are expected to improve as the season progresses.

Upcoming Event

Meanwhile, Lefika Athletics Club is set to host the Lefika International Relays 2026 this weekend, with participation confirmed from about six African countries. The event is expected to serve as a preparatory platform ahead of the World Athletics Relays.