Inside Nnunu’s No.1 Music Award 

Nnunu Ramogotsi’s No.1 Music award isn’t just a win, it’s a powerful signal that Botswana’s sound is no longer waiting to be heard. It’s already leading

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Mochudi doesn’t just make history, it hums it.

At the Phuthadikobo Museum, something rare unfolded: a meeting of worlds. Jazz vocalist Nnunu Ramogotsi stood face-to-face with literary giant Alexander McCall Smith and somewhere between them, Botswana’s creative identity found a new rhythm.

The moment? A signed certificate awarding Nnunu with the No.1 Music award recognising her music and its cultural impact. The ceremony was framed as a tribute to Botswana’s creative heritage.

WHEN A SONG BECOMES A STATEMENT

Nnunu’s new music offering ‘Sephonono’ isn’t just chasing charts, it’s chasing truth. Rooted in jazz but shaped by Botswana’s oral traditions, her music carries the weight of memory and the urgency of now.

Receiving the award, she didn’t centre herself. She widened the frame.

“This honour is not only for me,” she said. “It is for Botswana, for the songs our elders carried, the stories our villages keep, and the music our artists are sending out into the world.”

FROM PAGE TO PERFORMANCE

Mochudi already lives in global imagination through The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, where Mma Ramotswe introduced the world to Botswana’s quiet brilliance. The series lovingly sets the village as the birthplace of the iconic Mma Ramotswe.

Now, Nnunu is composing that same spirit into sound. Two storytellers. One country. Infinite resonance.

She said: “When our music and our stories are heard and valued, Botswana is heard and valued.”

THE NO.1 ERA BEGINS

Nnunu confirmed that the celebration will now rise to a wider public milestone — the live launch of Sephonono on 30 April 2026 at Garden 45 in Ramotswa. McCall Smith urged fans to attend, the message is clear: this is not a niche celebration, it’s a national one.