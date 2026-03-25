Youth Bowlers Primed for South Africa Test

Botswana’s junior team intensifies preparations ahead of a key regional championships appearance

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s youth bowls team has undergone an intensive build-up ahead of the upcoming Bowls South Africa Junior National Championships, with the association implementing targeted training initiatives to sharpen competitiveness.

Vice President of the Botswana Bowling Association, Edwin Nyoka, revealed that a comprehensive weekend training camp held in Jwaneng brought together Under-15, Under-18 and Under-25 players. The camp focused on technical drills and performance enhancement.

“We organized a weekend training camp in Jwaneng where all the teams were drilled specifically to be taught skills and enhance performance,” Nyoka said.

He added that selected players were further encouraged to participate in major competitions to gain exposure. “Players were encouraged to participate in the Majors to expose them to competitive bowling,” he noted, emphasizing that athletes were also assigned structured assessment programmes to track their time and progress on the green.

Transparent Selection Process

On team selection, Nyoka highlighted a multi-layered and performance-based approach designed to ensure fairness and player development.

“Players are selected on performance, availability and appearance in competitive matches,” he explained.

He added that the training camp itself served as an additional platform for athletes to impress selectors. The association also relies on its annual national youth tournament to evaluate talent across different age groups.

“This allows us to measure players consistently while giving all young bowlers a fair opportunity to showcase their abilities,” Nyoka said.

Growth Through Exposure

Nyoka stressed the importance of international competition in shaping Botswana’s next generation of bowlers, noting that such platforms are critical for both development and long-term sustainability of the sport.

“It exposes our youth to international competitions and makes them ready to step in to represent their country,” he said.

Beyond individual growth, he added that youth participation raises the overall standard of the game locally. “It also helps in keeping the senior bowls on their toes to perform at their best.”

The association has received financial backing from the Botswana National Sports Commission to support both the training camp and the team’s travel, while technical guidance has been provided by the national coach and development coordinators.

Looking ahead, Nyoka underscored the broader vision of expanding the sport nationwide. Increased international participation, he believes, will inspire more young people to take up bowls and support plans to establish clubs in new regions.