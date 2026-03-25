ABSA Kids Marathon Gains National Momentum

Early activations draw 10,000 children as organizers build toward April 18 race day

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Absa Summer Kids Marathon campaign has begun with strong nationwide participation, as organizers report that approximately 10,000 children have already taken part in activation events ahead of the main race scheduled for 18 April 2026.

The activations, held in schools and community centers, are designed to introduce children to running through structured but accessible activities. Participants engaged in short-distance runs, drills, and interactive sessions aimed at fostering both fitness and enjoyment.

“The response has exceeded our expectations,” said event coordinator Moagi Madisa in a telephone interview. “We’ve seen incredible energy and commitment from children, parents, and educators alike. It’s clear that this initiative is resonating with communities.”

Program Focus

Organizers say the initiative extends beyond physical activity. The activation phase incorporates lessons on healthy living, teamwork, and goal-setting, positioning the program as both a sporting and developmental platform.

Parents and guardians have played a supporting role by encouraging participation and reinforcing habits outside organized sessions. Schools have also contributed by mobilizing students and promoting participation, helping sustain momentum across different communities.

Event Outlook

Attention is now shifting to the main event, where organizers are targeting 2,000 young runners. Participation levels continue to rise as registration remains open, suggesting a potentially strong turnout on race day.

Organizers anticipate a competitive but inclusive atmosphere, with children from diverse backgrounds expected to take part. Final preparations are underway to ensure the event meets safety and organizational standards.

The campaign’s early traction points to sustained interest in youth-focused fitness initiatives, with the upcoming marathon positioned as both a culmination of the activations and a standalone event.