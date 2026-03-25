Titans Seek Sponsors for Grand Slam Series

Club invites partners to support landmark softball tournament in Nata

SPORTS REPORTER

Titans Softball Club has made an open call to sponsors and stakeholders to come on board for the upcoming (during independence holidays) Makgadikgadi Grand Slam Series, positioning the event as a unique platform for both sport development and brand visibility.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Secretary General Atlang Gabantese said while initial engagements with potential partners have begun, the club is widening its reach to attract more collaborators.

“As Titans, we have begun engaging potential partners, but at this stage we are making an open call to sponsors and stakeholders who would like to be part of this softball tournament,” she said.

She added that the tournament presents an opportunity for businesses to align with a growing sporting initiative while gaining exposure. “The Makgadikgadi Grand Slam Series presents a valuable platform for brands to associate with sport development while contributing to a unique and growing event,” Gabantese noted.

Raising Tournament Standards

Beyond sponsorship, Titans aims to elevate the quality of local softball tournaments by focusing on key organisational and competitive elements. Gabantese emphasised that the club is committed to delivering a well-structured and professional event.

“As Titans, we are intentional about delivering a high-quality softball tournament that raises the bar locally,” she said.

She highlighted that the tournament will feature strong competition, quality playing facilities, and high officiating standards. Additionally, the club is prioritising player welfare, efficient scheduling, and overall event management.

“We are enhancing the experience through branding, media visibility, and fan engagement to create a complete and memorable softball event,” she added.

Opportunities For Partners

Gabantese reiterated that Titans remains open to additional sponsors and collaborators, with multiple avenues for involvement available.

“There are a variety of opportunities available, including brand visibility, activations at the tournament, and digital promotion,” he said. “We are also open to partnerships that enhance the overall experience of the event.”

The tournament’s Nata location is also expected to add a distinctive dimension, combining sport with tourism and cultural experiences. According to Gabantese, the event programme will allow participants and spectators to enjoy both competitive softball and the local environment.

Growing The Game

Titans believes the tournament will play a significant role in expanding softball’s reach in Botswana, particularly in underserved areas.

“We see this tournament as an important step in growing softball beyond the traditional centres,” Gabantese said. “By hosting in Nata, we are bringing the sport closer to new communities and creating greater exposure.”

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