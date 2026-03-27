Why Thari Hits Different

Evocative stage production, Thari turns up the volume on the quiet power of women and makes a compelling case for why this is the one show you cannot afford to miss

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

What does it mean to carry a nation? Not metaphorically. Not poetically. Literally.

It means showing up every day, unseen but essential. It means holding families together, shaping futures, and absorbing the weight of expectation without ever dropping the ball. And Thari dares to put that truth under a spotlight.

Brought to life by Mophato Dance Theatre, this all-women musical theatre production isn’t just another date on the cultural calendar — it’s a cultural correction. A reminder that the backbone of any nation is rarely the loudest voice in the room.

NOT JUST A SHOW

Through a seamless blend of music, movement, and storytelling, THARI reframes everyday womanhood as something epic. The struggles. The triumphs. The invisible labour. It’s all here, layered with Botswana-inspired artistry that feels both intimate and expansive.

“Thari is an evocative stage production performed by an all-women cast, exploring the lives, struggles, triumphs, and legacy of women,” event organiser, Kabelo Rapinyana told Time Out.

This is why it matters: because it names what we often overlook.

WHY YOU NEED TO SEE IT

Set for 26–28 March at the University of Botswana, Thari isn’t just about watching — it’s about feeling. Deeply.

You don’t walk into this show for passive entertainment. You walk in for perspective. For recognition. For that rare moment when art mirrors life so clearly it’s almost uncomfortable.

“It is a heartfelt tribute to the mothers, daughters, sisters, and leaders who carry families, communities, and the nation forward,” he said.

THE TAKEAWAY: THIS ONE STAYS WITH YOU

Some productions end when the curtain falls. Thari lingers. In conversations. In reflections. In the quiet realisation that the women around us have been carrying far more than we ever acknowledged.

For ticket purchases and enquiries, patrons can contact us 76956517 or 72984028. Ticket Prices: P450 Double and P250 Single.