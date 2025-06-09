Chobe Holdings Profit Slips 4%

The recent opening of Maxa Camp under the Ker & Downey Botswana brand and the reopening of the rebuilt Xugana Island Lodge under Desert & Delta Safaris highlighted as new offerings that are expected to support future growth

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Chobe Holdings Limited has reported a 4 percent decline in profit before tax for the year ended 28 February 2025, falling from P202.2 million in the prior year to P194.2 million.

The listed ecotourism company attributes the dip in profitability to a combination of reduced foreign exchange gains, increased operating expenses linked to revenue growth, groupwide salary rationalisations, higher depreciation and amortisation charges, and elevated spending on corporate social responsibility.

The report has noted that the complete reconstruction of Savute Safari Lodge and Kanana Camp, as well as significant upgrades at Nxamaseri Island Lodge and Okuti Camp, contributed to higher depreciation and amortisation charges.

Salary adjustments

In addition, operating expenses rose in tandem with revenue growth while salary adjustments were made across the group to maintain market competitiveness.

Aircraft availability, crucial to its in-house air services provider Safari Air, remained constrained due to international supply chain issues first reported in the previous financial year. This also negatively impacted profitability.

But despite the challenges, Chobe sustained investment in marketing led to a significant increase in both yield and revenue per available room across its hospitality brands, Desert & Delta Safaris and Ker & Downey Botswana.

Strong occupancy rates

Looking ahead, the Group expects strong occupancy rates to continue into the 2026 financial year, driven by recent infrastructure improvements and focused marketing efforts.

The report highlighted the recent opening of Maxa Camp under the Ker & Downey Botswana brand and the reopening of the rebuilt Xugana Island Lodge under Desert & Delta Safaris as new offerings expected to support future growth.

While Chobe observed increasing global economic and geopolitical instability during the reporting period, it said there has been no notable impact on forward bookings to date. However, the company remains cautious, acknowledging that prolonged uncertainty and the threat of a global recession could affect medium-term demand.

Only listed ecotourism entity

Chobe further reported that international supply chain pressures affecting aircraft availability are easing, and it is now confident that Safari Air can meet demand.

The Group reiterated its dividend policy, which aims to pay dividends covered at least twice by attributable fully taxed earnings, subject to liquidity considerations. It emphasised that Advanced Travel Receipts will be segmented and excluded from dividend payouts.

As the only ecotourism company listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange, Chobe said it continues to offer citizens a mechanism to invest in the country’s tourism sector.

