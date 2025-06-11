U-14 TOURNEY IN BOTSWANA

Junior tennis players from across Africa – including Algeria, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Cameroon, South Africa, Namibia and host Botswana – will compete in Gaborone

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) is set to host the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) 14 & Under Circuit at the National Tennis Centre in Gaborone from 14 to 21 June.

The winter tournament will feature young players from several African countries, including Algeria, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Cameroon, South Africa, and Namibia.

19-strong team for Botswana

According to BTA’s Public Relations Officer, Tshepang Tlhankane, Botswana will field 19 junior players, both boys and girls, in the competition.

He noted that hosting such events locally allows young players to gain international exposure while benefitting from the familiarity of competing at home.

“We understand the importance of home ground advantage, especially for young players,” Tlhankane said in a telephone interview.

Corporate support

The tournament is being supported by SENN Foods, SPAR Botswana, and O3 Beverages. Tlhankane encouraged other companies to partner with BTA in future events and help grow the sport by supporting young talent.

“We vye to host these tournaments in order to give our players an opportunity to compete in their own country,” he said.

Spectators urged

Tlhankane also called on the public to attend the event and support the local athletes. The tournament, which will run over eight days, is expected to offer a high level of competition and provide a platform for emerging African talent.

It follows a series of international tennis tournaments recently hosted in Botswana, including the ITF U-18 Gaborone J60 and the ITF World Tennis Tour J30 earlier this year.