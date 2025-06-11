Date is Set

Security Systems will face Jwaneng Galaxy under Friday night lights in a decisive game of contrasts

The 2024 Orange FA Cup final between Security Systems and Jwaneng Galaxy will take place at the National Stadium this Friday from the strike of 7.30pm.

The fixture marks the culmination of a tournament that began with 48 teams vying for domestic cup glory.

Underdogs vs. Favourites

Jwaneng Galaxy head into the match the clear favourites, having established themselves as one of Botswana’s top sides in recent seasons.

As for their opponents, Security Systems were relegated from the Botswana Premier League at the end of the season, making their run to the final unexpected.

Football analyst City Keagakwa believes the contrasting circumstances of the two teams will shape the dynamic of the final.

Galaxy seek redemption

“Security Systems have nothing to lose,” he said. “Even if they were still in the league, they would be seen as underdogs to Galaxy. Now that they are relegated, all the pressure is on Galaxy.”

Jwaneng Galaxy are seeking to finish the season with silverware after failing to defend their league title. Keagakwa noted that the team was built with continental ambitions in mind, which adds urgency to their pursuit of the FA Cup.

“Galaxy assembled their squad to compete in CAF competitions,” he said. “Winning this cup is their only chance to return to continental football this season.”

Systems aim for upset

But even though Galaxy are expected to win, Keagakwa has warned against dismissing Security Systems. He pointed out that the team’s lack of pressure could work to their advantage, especially if Galaxy struggle to manage expectations.

“In football, anything can happen,” he said. “Security Systems have already surprised many by reaching the final. A win could be a springboard for rebuilding and returning to the top flight.”

CAF implications

Should Security Systems win the cup, they would qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup, raising questions about their capacity – both financially and structurally – to compete at that level. Keagakwa believes this adds another layer of intrigue to the final.

“People are asking whether Systems would be ready to represent Botswana in CAF,” he said. “That’s part of what makes this final worth watching.”