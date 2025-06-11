PAC FINDINGS DEMAND ACTION

Former Director of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Dr. Abraham Sethibe, has called on Botswana’s anti-corruption and financial oversight institutions to act decisively on revelations made before the PAC

TEFO PHEAGE

There is need for anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies to respond to the recent Public Accounts Committee (PAC) findings by pursuing accountability and recovering misused government resources, the former Director of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Dr. Abraham Sethibe has said.

The PAC scrutinised government spending, accountability, and transparency in the use of public funds and uncovered widespread mismanagement and irregularities within various government departments.

No meaningful investigations or prosecution

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Sethibe expressed shock at the recurring financial irregularities exposed during PAC hearings, noting that despite the damning evidence often tabled, the nation rarely sees meaningful investigations or prosecutions initiated by responsible state law enforcement agencies.

“We are always treated to these spectacles of wrongdoing and misuse of funds at the PAC, but we hardly ever hear of follow-up actions or court cases. That is deeply worrying,” he said.

Dr. Sethibe, who confirmed closely following the latest PAC sessions, said he observed “disturbing trends” in the form of weak financial controls, questionable payments, and unjustified cost overruns.

“Basic financial accountability questions—who pays who, what for, why, and how—were often left hanging. Some cost overruns were simply ridiculous. Where does the money come from to cover such overruns?” he asked.

He stressed that the level of financial mismanagement laid bare in the hearings signals a serious lack of accountability and should compel law enforcement agencies to act in parallel with parliamentary processes.

“There are glaring cases of corruption and fraud that must not be ignored. People should be held accountable,” he said.

Botswana under the spotlight

Dr. Sethibe further warned that such lapses are likely to attract the attention of international financial watchdogs. “The Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (AMLTF) assessors will pick up these cases and question what action was taken. We are preparing for an assessment of our 2017 compliance, and they will want to see if reported concerns were matched by action,” he cautioned.

As a way forward, he called for greater intentionality in pursuing asset recovery efforts, particularly at a time when the country is grappling with fiscal challenges.

PAC summons PSP

Meanwhile, the PAC has summoned the Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Emma Peloetletse to explain the prolonged vacancy of a substantive Auditor General, a key office that has been held in an acting capacity for over two years. The committee, often criticized for being toothless due to its lack of enforcement powers, has pledged to follow up on its findings more rigorously and hold quarterly reviews.

PAC Chairperson optimistic

PAC Chairperson Taolo Lucas expressed optimism that the current committee will push the boundaries.

“Our hope is that this new government and the state institutions will follow up on the serious revelations brought to light during the PAC sessions,” Lucas told this publication in a brief interview.

One of the key weaknesses cited by observers is the PAC’s limited political backing, which has historically made it difficult to enforce its recommendations or trigger investigations, even in the face of clear wrongdoing.