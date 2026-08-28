Consumer Fair Expands Beyond Exhibitions

The Botswana Consumer Fair has opened its 19th edition with a broader focus on trade, entrepreneurship, innovation and opportunities for local enterprise.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Consumer Fair opened its 19th edition on Monday with organisers highlighting its growing role as a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs and consumers while expanding its focus beyond traditional exhibitions. Speaking at the official opening, Sefalana Holdings Group Managing Director and guest of honour Chandra Chauhan said the Fair had become one of Botswana’s most recognised business and consumer events.

Chauhan described the 19th edition as a remarkable achievement and said the Fair brings together businesses, consumers and stakeholders from Botswana and beyond. This year’s theme, “Showcasing Botswana in Full Colour,” reflects the diversity of Botswana’s businesses, celebrates innovation and creativity, and recognises entrepreneurs’ contribution to economic growth, he said.

Regional Marketplace

Fairground Holdings CEO Gorata Gabaraane said the Fair has attracted more than 550 exhibitors over the years, including small, medium and large enterprises from Botswana as well as participants from Lesotho, South Africa, Eswatini and beyond. Corporate organisations, government ministries, parastatals, development partners, embassies and other institutions also participate, creating what organisers describe as a broad regional marketplace.

Gabaraane said that diversity was what made the Botswana Consumer Fair unique because it was a place where businesses connect with customers, entrepreneurs discover opportunities, partnerships are forged and ideas are transformed into growth. Chauhan said the Fair attracts more than 36,000 visitors and over 550 exhibition stalls annually.

Beyond Exhibitions

The event has continued to introduce new attractions as it broadens its appeal beyond conventional exhibition stands. The Traders Hub, launched in 2022 as a marketplace for buying, selling and trading, has become one of the Fair’s prominent attractions, while this year’s Taste & Sip Village adds a food and lifestyle component alongside children’s and family activities, live performances, cultural entertainment and interactive experiences.

Gabaraane said Fairground Holdings also intentionally procures goods and services from local SMMEs during the planning and delivery of the Fair. She said this creates opportunities for business growth, skills development and job creation while extending the event’s economic impact beyond exhibitors.

Building Business

Chauhan said established businesses had a responsibility to create pathways for emerging enterprises to develop capabilities and gain access to markets. He argued that citizen empowerment and enterprise development were not only social responsibilities but important contributors to a stronger and more competitive economy, adding that Sefalana’s operations support local supply chains, suppliers and businesses in the fast-moving consumer goods ecosystem.

Gabaraane said Fairground Holdings remained committed to developing platforms that connect people, create business opportunities and position Botswana as a destination for exhibitions, conferences and events. As the 19th edition gets underway, both speakers emphasised the Fair’s role in connecting businesses with consumers while providing space for entrepreneurship, innovation, networking and local enterprise development.