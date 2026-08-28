Orebonye’s Wydad Future Uncertain

Tumisang Orebonye’s future at Wydad Casablanca remains unresolved as reported interest from other Moroccan clubs collides with the new coach’s desire to assess the Botswana striker.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana international Tumisang Orebonye could be heading for another move in North Africa, with his future at Wydad Casablanca increasingly uncertain.

Sources close to the situation say the striker is attracting interest from clubs in Morocco, with some sides believed to be prepared to offer him a bigger role and more consistent playing time.

Orebonye returned to Morocco after spending part of last season on loan in Libya, but his next destination remains unclear as discussions surrounding his Wydad future continue.

Game Time

The 2025-26 campaign proved difficult for Orebonye, who struggled to secure a consistent run of matches before his temporary switch to Al Shamooa. Sources say the player’s desire for regular football is now a major factor in determining his next move.

With his Wydad contract entering its final year, an agreement between the player and club could potentially pave the way for an early separation. However, the situation has not reached a conclusion.

Coach’s Call

Wydad’s new coach is understood to want an opportunity to evaluate Orebonye before any final decision is taken. That could delay any potential move despite interest from elsewhere.

The Botswana striker therefore finds himself in a waiting game, with his immediate future dependent partly on whether the new technical setup sees him as part of its plans.

Morocco Interest

Despite the uncertainty, Orebonye’s reputation in Moroccan football remains strong. The striker has previously worked with respected coaches such as Nasreddine Nabi, Abdelhak Benchikha and Fernando Da Cruz, giving him valuable experience of the demands of North African football.

His Botswana national team experience also adds to his appeal, particularly for clubs looking for an attacker capable of competing at a high level. Several clubs are reportedly watching developments closely and could make a move should Orebonye become available.

No Comment

When approached about reports surrounding his Wydad future and possible interest from other Moroccan clubs, Orebonye chose not to discuss the situation. “For now, I can’t comment on the matter,” he said.

That response leaves the door open to further developments, with the striker’s next move likely to become clearer once Wydad’s technical team reaches a decision. For now, Orebonye remains a Wydad player, but sources suggest his future could look very different before the transfer window closes.