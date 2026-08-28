Kgatleng Open Tests Junior Depth

The Mochudi tournament gives BTTA a crucial competitive checkpoint as Botswana’s young table tennis players prepare for a demanding international calendar.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Phoenix Assurance Botswana Kgatleng Open will give the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) an opportunity to assess and fine-tune its junior players as the association prepares for several international youth competitions.

The annual tournament, scheduled for Kgamanyane Junior Secondary School in Mochudi this Saturday, will feature Under-12 and Under-15 players alongside the Senior division, giving BTTA’s technical team a chance to assess emerging talent under match conditions.

BTTA Vice President Technical and Tournament Director Kabo Mosarwe said the tournament comes at an important stage of the association’s preparations. “For us, this tournament comes at a very important time because we are preparing our young players for a number of major international competitions. We need to see how they perform under pressure, how they respond to different opponents and where we need to improve before they compete internationally,” Mosarwe said in an interview.

International Test

BTTA is using the competition as part of its preparations for events including the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, the Commonwealth Youth Championship, WTT Youth Contender tournaments and the AUSC Region 5 Games.

For the technical team, the Kgatleng Open is intended to provide more than an opportunity to compete for medals. It will allow coaches to evaluate players in match situations and assess the consistency, discipline and competitive maturity required for international competition.

“International competition is very different from training. These tournaments allow us to expose the players to pressure and different playing styles. It also helps us as coaches to identify the areas that require attention before the players go into international competitions,” Mosarwe said.

Youth Pipeline

The Under-12 and Under-15 divisions form part of BTTA’s longer-term youth development programme, with the association seeking to establish a stronger pathway for players progressing through its national junior structures.

Holding the tournament in Mochudi also forms part of BTTA’s effort to decentralise competitive opportunities. The association is taking tournaments to different parts of the country to broaden participation, identify talent and give young players outside Gaborone access to quality competition.

Mosarwe said regular domestic competition is important to developing players targeting the international stage. “Our objective is not only to prepare players for one tournament. We are building a pathway. We want these young players to gain experience early, improve their technical and tactical understanding and eventually become senior national team players,” he said.

Selection Stakes

With the junior programme serving as the foundation for Botswana’s future national teams, the Kgatleng Open will provide a competitive checkpoint ahead of the upcoming international assignments. For the young players, it is also an opportunity to gain match experience and demonstrate their readiness for consideration within the national youth structures.