Ballin N Da Bush Set For September

Botswana is preparing to host an international basketball tournament offering a US$100,000 prize purse and a pathway for local players.

Botswana has launched the Ballin N Da Bush Safari Classic, an international basketball tournament scheduled for September 28 to 30 at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Arena in Gaborone.

The tournament is expected to feature clubs from Africa and Europe competing for a US$100,000 prize purse, equivalent to about P1.3 million. It is governed by the International Basketball Union and supported by Talent Capital, Bridge Elite Global and MyStocks.Africa.

BUILDING A BASKETBALL PLATFORM

Speaking at the launch in Gaborone on Tuesday, Talent Capital chief executive officer Mooketsi T.M.J. Morolong said the tournament was intended to create opportunities for local players while developing the broader basketball industry.

“We are not just hosting a tournament; we are building an ecosystem that will commercialise local talent and create scalable economic infrastructure through sports,” said Morolong.

The Safari Classic follows an invitational qualifying tournament held at the SSKB Basketball Courts in October last year. Participating teams included Botswana’s BDF V, Broadhurst Aspire and UB Relics, alongside clubs from South Africa, Mozambique, France, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda and Burkina Faso.

QUALIFIERS SET THE STAGE

According to organisers, the top three teams from the qualifying tournament secured places in the main event.

“The invitational qualifiers allowed us to identify the highest-performing teams and assemble a competition that reflects the quality and standard we want the Safari Classic to be known for,” Morolong said.

YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

The tournament will also include basketball clinics led by former NBA players Earl Barron and Devin Green. Organisers have further announced plans for a permanent basketball academy aimed at developing local players and connecting them with international schools, colleges and professional clubs.

Morolong said the event forms part of a longer-term plan for basketball development.

“This is bigger than a single tournament. We are creating a platform that gives African talent global exposure, attracts investment into sport and establishes Botswana as a home for world-class basketball.”

Tournament fixtures, participating teams and ticketing details are expected to be announced ahead of the event.

Post Views: 248