De Beers Diamond Output Falls as Demand Softens 

Botswana’s production fell by 8 percent in accordance with “planned actions” but was still the highest at 4.6 million carats

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Anglo American plc has reported an 11 percent decline in rough diamond production to 6.1 million carats in the first quarter of 2025, highlighting ongoing challenges from weaker global demand.

According to the parent company of De Beers Group, the production cuts are part of a strategic response to a prolonged period of softer market conditions.

Jwaneng and Orapa mines

In Botswana, where De Beers operates the giant Jwaneng and Orapa mines through Debswana, production fell by 8 percent to 4.6 million carats. Anglo American cited “planned actions to lower production” as the key driver of the decline.

Production in Namibia remained broadly steady. Reductions at Debmarine Namibia were offset by improved grades and recoveries at Namdeb.

South African production dropped 19 percent to 0.5 million carats, impacted by shift changes and heavy rainfall and flooding in January that temporarily restricted mine access.

US “in line with expectations”

In its quarterly production report released last Friday, Anglo said production in Canada decreased by 40 percent to 0.4 million carats, as lower-grade ore was treated as planned.

Consumer demand for diamond jewellery in the United States during the year-end holiday season was “in line with expectations”. However, rough diamond sales in early 2025 remained subdued as midstream buyers maintained cautious inventory strategies.

Said the reports: “While there were signs of loose polished diamond prices stabilising towards the end of the quarter, lifting industry confidence, ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, in particular the impact of US tariffs, will likely result in continued cautious Sightholder purchases in the near term.”

Price down 38%

De Beers – which is the world’s largest diamond producer by value – sold 4.7 million carats from two Sights during the first quarter, generating $520 million in consolidated rough diamond revenue, down from $925 million during the same period last year.

The average realised price per carat fell by 38 percent to $124. The Group said it continues to “manage the business to preserve cash while maintaining underlying value”.

Despite the challenging environment, De Beers left its full-year 2025 production guidance unchanged at 20-23 million carats and unit cost guidance at approximately $94 per carat.

“We continue to monitor rough diamond trading conditions and will respond accordingly,” the report said.

Post Views: 275