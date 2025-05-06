Tourism Ministry Unveils Bold Vision for Botswana’s Growth 

At the heart of the government’s strategy to make tourism Botswana’s next primary driver of the economy is aligning the National Tourism Strategy and Master Plan with the country’s broader National Transformation Strategy

GAZETTE REPORTER

With tourism poised to become the country’s next economic powerhouse, Botswana is laying the groundwork for a more dynamic, sustainable and inclusive tourism sector.

Speaking at the 2025 Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) Annual Conference in Maun last week, the Minister of the Environment and Tourism, Wynter Mmolotsi, called for bold reforms to secure the future of Botswana’s prized industry.

“Tourism remains one of Botswana’s most dynamic sectors, ranking second only to mining in its contribution to the country’s GDP,” Minister Mmolotsi told the conference. “It drives employment, uplifts communities, supports conservation and projects Botswana’s identity to the world.”

Outdated statistics

Acknowledging the sector’s pivotal role, the minister warned against complacency and outlined sweeping initiatives to address long-standing issues such as infrastructure deficits, outdated statistics, lease renewals and service excellence.

At the heart of the ministry’s strategy is the National Tourism Strategy and Master Plan, aligned with Botswana’s broader National Transformation Strategy. Central to this vision are four pillars: enabling environment, marketing and branding, product diversification, and infrastructure development.

Tourism development is now structured around eight key areas, with major progress already visible. Urban renewal is underway in Botswana’s bustling capital, Gaborone, while plans for a marina, eco-estate and waterfront attractions are set for the Chobe.

Mohembo Bridge

Near Mohembo Bridge in the Okavango, a tourism-focused layout plan is being finalised. “Our future depends on creating the right conditions for growth,” said Mmolotsi. “This means transforming infrastructure, renewing concessions, and enhancing the visitor experience at every touchpoint.”

To promote investment, the tourism ministry is reviewing key pieces of legislation, including the Tourism Act of 2009 and the Forest Act of 1968. A new Community-Based Natural Resource Management Bill is also expected to boost community participation in tourism ventures.

Anti-poaching efforts are being bolstered with amendments to the Wildlife Conservation and National Parks Act, empowering personnel to carry appropriate firearms. “We are strengthening our wildlife protections because Botswana tourism is predominantly wildlife-based,” said Mmolotsi.

Batswana as owners

In response to industry concerns, the tourism ministry has also pledged to resolve the long-standing issue of outdated tourism data. A consultant has been hired to update the Tourism Satellite Account every two years.

Mmolotsi emphasised that tourism must benefit Batswana, not just as employees but as owners and leaders. He unveiled plans for a National Service Excellence Strategy aimed at elevating service standards across the sector.

“We must raise service standards,” said the minister. “Tourism is about experiences, and experiences are shaped by people.”

“Adopt a Museum”

Local infrastructure improvements are also underway, including opening new routes in Chobe National Park and maintaining roads in protected areas. Community museums will be revitalised through partnerships with private and nonprofit sectors under the new “Adopt a Museum” initiative.

In closing, Mmolotsi made a call to action: “The future of tourism in Botswana cannot be achieved by the government alone,” he said. “It demands a shared vision and a strong partnership between the public and private sectors.”