Diamond Industry Will Take More Than A Year to Recover

The think tanks are of the view that a resumption of mining operations by Debswana would help to limit the negative impact of COVID-19 on the country’s GDP which they estimate that it fell by 50 percent in April. “However, mining diamonds that cannot immediately be sold means that they have to be stockpiled,” Econsult noted. “ GDP is boosted by the ongoing production, but the lack of sales means that export earnings and government revenues are impacted until sales recover.”