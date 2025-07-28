Envesys Expands Engineering Operations

The company is delivering industrial engineering systems in the food and beverages, mining, utilities and other sectors

GAZETTE REPORTER

Industrial engineering firm Envesys Services is expanding its footprint across key sectors in Botswana through turnkey project delivery and compliance-focused solutions.

Based in Gaborone, the company provides system design, installation, and operational support for industries in the food and beverages, mining, utilities and other sectors.

Food and beverages

According to the Managing Director Geoffrey Koodirile, Envesys recently completed installation and commissioning of a packaged clean-in-place (CIP) system for a local food and beverage company.

The CIP unit automates the cleaning of processing equipment and pipelines without the need for disassembly – essential for sectors where hygiene standards are tightly regulated.

The company also delivered a chlorine dioxide generator system for a brewery in Gaborone to support sanitation and disinfection processes within the production line.

Mining and utilities projects

In the mining sector, Envesys worked at the Lucara Diamond Mine camp where it designed, installed, automated and commissioned water pumps and reticulation systems as part of efforts to enhance water management for on-site engineering teams.

Koodirile said the firm has also installed automated temperature monitoring systems using Honeywell technologies at a brewery to improve food safety and ensure consistent product quality.

Compliance and control

Envesys’s services include developing operational control documents such as monitoring checklists and standard operating procedures to ensure compliance with ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), and ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety).

“Maintenance protocols are implemented in accordance with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specifications,” Koodirile said.

Calibration and standards

The company offers calibration services aligned with standards from the Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS) and other regulatory authorities to ensure measurement accuracy and legal compliance.

It also supplies spare parts, industrial consumables and chemicals for clients in sectors such as energy, industrial manufacturing and water treatment.

Koodirile noted that Envesys aims to distinguish itself through full-cycle project execution, from design to post-installation support. “We bring a skilled team with proven project execution and provide full-cycle support, ensuring continuity, quality, and compliance,” he said.