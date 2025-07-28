Govt Grapples with Deaths of Imported Cattle

Toll Rises to 15 and infections suspected in mortality

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

With 15 animals dead so far, Botswana continues to lose cattle imported from the United States and Australia due to suspected tick-borne diseases.

Briefing Parliament recently on the health, well-being, and adaptation of the imported livestock, the Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, disclosed that nine out of 161 animals imported from the US in May 2023 have died.

The consignment consisted of 140 bulls and 21 heifers. To-date, seven bulls and two heifers have died, leaving 133 bulls and 19 heifers. “Most of the mortality among these cattle was due to suspected infection with tick-borne diseases,” Dr Dikoloti stated.

Accident

Losses have also been recorded among cattle imported from Australia. Out of 92 animals comprising 23 bulls, 68 heifers and one calf, three bulls and two heifers have died.

However, one of the heifers was reportedly killed in an accident involving a farm worker’s vehicle.

Since arrival of the imported cattle, nine calves have been born but one died of suspected pneumonia.

Semen harvesting successful

But inspite of these setbacks, the minister reported that the animals have largely adapted well to Botswana’s environmental conditions. Semen harvesting has proceeded successfully, with a total of 130,170 semen straws collected so far.

The cattle were imported from the US and Australia in 2023 as part of a national genetic improvement initiative aimed at boosting Botswana’s livestock productivity and beef exports.

The initiative has faced criticism from the public and opposition parties, with questions focusing on the rationale and risks of importing foreign cattle.

“Game changer”

However, then president Mokgweetsi Masisi, who personally welcomed the animals when they arrived, defended the programme as a “game changer” for the country’s beef industry.

He stated that the imported cattle represented high-quality breeding stock selected to improve local herds’ productivity, disease resistance and genetic diversity.

“The goal is to raise the standard of Botswana’s beef sector through improved genetics and artificial insemination programmes,” Masisi said.