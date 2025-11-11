Exports Decline Sharply

Diamond exports came crashing down by a massive 43.9% in August, bringing down total export volumes with them to register a balance of trade deficit of P1.5bn

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s exports declined by 31.8 percent from a revised P7.4 billion in July to P5.1 billion in August 2025.

According to the latest International Merchandise Trade Statistics Monthly Digest released by Statistics Botswana,

the fall is mainly due to a 43.9 percent drop in diamond exports.

But despite the decline, diamonds remained Botswana’s leading export commodity, contributing 65.8 percent of total exports in August.

ASIA KEY EXPORT DESTINATION

Copper, machinery and electrical equipment, and salt and soda ash followed, accounting for 16.7 percent, 6.0 percent, and 3.1 percent respectively.

Asia continued to be Botswana’s largest export destination, taking in 49.6 percent of total exports.

“Diamonds and copper were the major commodity groups exported to the region, at 83.0 percent and 15.9 percent respectively,” the report states.

UAE, INDIA LED ASIAN EXPORTS

The United Arab Emirates, India, and China were the top Asian markets, receiving 23.2 percent, 11.7 percent, and 7.9 percent of total exports respectively.

Diamonds dominated exports to the UAE and India while copper was the sole export to China.

Meanwhile, Botswana’s imports were valued at P6.6 billion in August.

SACU MAIN SOURCE OF IMPORTS

Fuel was the top import category, contributing 23.3 percent, followed by food, beverages and tobacco (18.7 percent) and machinery and electrical equipment (15.5 percent).

The Southern African Customs Union (SACU) accounted for 71.6 percent of total imports, with South Africa supplying 64.6 percent and Namibia 6.1 percent.