FNBB Tops BSE Trading 

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) emerged as the most traded stock on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) between January and September 2025, recording a turnover of P912.2 million.

According to the latest BSE market performance report, Sefalana followed with P591.5 million while CA Sales ranked third with P436.8 million.

Together, the three companies contributed 36.4 percent of total equity turnover, with FNBB alone accounting for 17.1 percent.

EXCEPTIONAL GROWTH

In the same period in 2024, the top three – led by Sechaba – made up 42.8 percent of turnover.

The BSE said the review period showed “exceptional growth in trading activity” supported by surging volumes, improved liquidity, and widespread price gains.

Total market turnover rose 334.6 percent to P5.78 billion, from P1.33 billion a year earlier.

The equity market turnover increased by 425 percent to P5.34 billion, while Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) grew 46.3 percent to P446.3 million.

EQUITIES OUTPERFORM BONDS

Conversely, the bond market turnover fell 52 percent – from P4.7 billion in 2024 to P2.3 billion in 2025.

Despite this slowdown, total bond market capitalisation rose by 8.8 percent to P39.4 billion, driven by increased outstanding government securities.

The corporate bond turnover more than doubled to P304.8 million while sustainable bond trading grew from P1 million to P7.2 million.

TOP GAINERS AND INVESTORS

BBS Bank led price gains with a 40 percent rise, followed by Choppies at 34.6 percent and Standard Chartered Bank at 24.1 percent.

Trading volumes surged more than fourfold to P1.3 billion.

Local institutional investors dominated activity, accounting for 92.6 percent of total equity turnover, while foreign investors contributed 0.7 percent.