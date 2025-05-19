First Capital Bank Hosts ‘Wealth Insights’ Webinar Series

First Capital Bank introduced its Wealth Insights webinar series, bringing together global experts to help clients navigate wealth management in shifting markets

GAZETTE REPORTER

First Capital Bank hosted the inaugural session of its Wealth Insights webinar series on 29 April 2025, offering clients guidance on managing and preserving wealth in volatile financial environments. The session was held both in-person at First Capital House in Gaborone CBD and virtually for broader access.

Expert panel shares global insights

The panel featured financial leaders from across the region and internationally, including Nicholas Kabaso (CEO, Lusaka Securities Exchange), Ricciardo Ricciardelli (Director, Asset Management at Amicorp Capital, UAE), David Lerche (Chief Investment Officer, Sanlam Private Wealth, South Africa), and Bhavya Shah (Group Head of Retail and Products, First Capital Bank).

Discussion covers market dynamics

Moderated by Mwaba Mupinde, Wealth & Investment Manager at First Capital Bank Zambia, the session explored global investment trends, risk management strategies, and tailored wealth solutions. Topics ranged from emerging market performance to evolving investor expectations in a high-inflation environment.

Commitment to value-driven banking

Welcoming guests, Thatayaone Nicolas Matlapeng, Country Manager – Retail Banking, emphasized the value of the new platform. “We are building meaningful platforms that add value to our clients’ financial journeys,” he said. “Wealth Insights brings expert perspectives directly to those who need them.”

Exclusive services for affluent clients

Tahera Mhaisker, Senior Manager – Private Banking, outlined the bank’s offering for high-net-worth individuals, which includes relationship management, digital banking access, concierge services, pre-approved forex limits, and the VISA Platinum card. The Wealth Insights series forms part of this broader Private Banking strategy.