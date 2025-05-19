Protecting Everything You Love: The Sound of Legacy in Today’s Botswana

By FSG Limited Group Head of Insurance, Milton Modikele

In the rhythm of everyday life — the hum of morning greetings, the beat of cattle hooves across sunlit dust, the chorus of laughter under a family tree — there lies a deeper, often unspoken melody: the desire to protect. It is a melody as old as our traditions, as present as our daily hustle, and as aspirational as the dreams we hold for our children. It is human, relatable, and pure. No matter how much we believe we walk in harmony with the nation’s heartbeat; however, times are changing and the tempo is shifting. More urbanisation, more mobility, new pressures, and evolving definitions of what it means to leave a legacy.

Redefining legacy in the modern age

Protection, once centred on physical land or livestock, is now a layered symphony of emotional security, financial preparation, and spiritual grounding. So, what does it really mean to protect everything you love in modern Botswana? For us at FSG, we believe that it starts with redefining legacy. Legacy is no longer just about what is left behind. It is about the impact we create in the present, the values we instil in others and the relationships we nurture. In cities and towns, young families are building new stories of what inheritance looks like. It is no longer only about bequeathing land or cattle (though those remain sacred), but also about passing down wisdom, resilience, and proverbial safety nets. It is making sure that when the song of life slows or changes key, the ones left behind do not struggle to find their footing. And who doesn’t want that for their loved ones?

Emotional security through presence

Emotionally, protection begins with presence. Being there for family in times of joy and hardship. Having conversations about death — once a taboo — now form part of responsible living. It is not a surrender to fear, but a brave chorus of care. When families talk about their wishes, their values, and their plans, they are writing a clearer score for the future. There is so much to think about, but it does not always have to feel complex or cumbersome. Not if we do not let it.

Financial planning as a form of dignity

Financially, protection is about planning. In a country where many still rely on extended family support, the rising costs of living and funerals can catch even the most prepared households offbeat. Funeral insurance, estate planning, and savings plans are no longer luxuries — they are instruments of dignity. We at FSG believe that we stand as a steady bassline in this regard, helping Batswana lay down financial rhythms that protect families from hardship and allow for graceful goodbyes.

Spiritual grounding

Spiritually, on the other hand, the act of protection draws from our deepest harmonies. It is the prayer whispered at sunrise, the names of ancestors called during ceremony, the belief that we are all part of a wider orchestration. Spiritual wellness is integral to how we as Batswana grieve, heal, and honour those who pass. We recognise this and support families not just with services, but with compassion, cultural respect, and space for faith to be part of the journey. Protecting what we love is not just about guarding against what can go wrong; it is about composing lives of intention, integrity, and intergenerational impact.

Whether it is Nkuku or Ntatemogolo in Molepolole teaching their grandchildren about family rituals, the young professional in Gaborone investing in a policy to secure her future children’s education, or the church community gathering to mourn a member with grace and unity, these are all notes in a greater national score. The mission remains clear: protect everything you love.

Because in the end, protection is not just a service. It is a love song — for family, for the future, and for Botswana. That’s the sound of legacy.