First Specialised Commercial Court Launched To Tackle Backlogs 

Court Targets Case Backlogs

Botswana launches its first specialised Commercial Court to fast-track business disputes, corruption cases and complex divorce settlements while reducing court backlogs.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana has officially launched its first specialised Commercial Court in a landmark move aimed at accelerating the resolution of business disputes, economic crime cases and financially complex divorce matters that have long clogged the country’s justice system.

BACKLOG PRESSURE

The new court is expected to play a critical role in reducing a growing backlog of cases currently weighing heavily on the High Court. Existing records indicate that more than 5,000 commercial matters and more than 2,000 divorce cases are pending before the Gaborone and Lobatse High Court divisions.

MAJOR SHIFT

The establishment of the specialised court signals a major shift in Botswana’s judicial administration, with authorities seeking faster, more efficient and expert handling of matters that often involve intricate financial documentation, property disputes and corporate interests.

BUSINESS DISPUTES

The court will focus on commercial litigation, public tender disputes, corruption matters and economic crimes, areas increasingly viewed as central to investor confidence and economic governance.

DIVORCE SETTLEMENTS

In addition, the court is expected to transform the handling of divorce cases where disagreements over businesses, maintenance payments, property division and asset ownership frequently drag on for years before reaching finality.

TECHNICAL CAPACITY

Launching the judicial development on Monday, Chief Justice Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe said the new court would provide the necessary administrative and technical capacity to deal with business valuations, complex financial settlements and difficult asset division processes that often delay judgments.

JUDICIAL CONFIDENCE

Speaking at the launch of the specialised court, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nelson Ramaotwana, said the move could strengthen Botswana’s reputation as a rules-based economy by ensuring disputes are resolved faster and more predictably.

FASTER JUSTICE

For businesses, families and investors alike, the launch of the Commercial Court is being seen as a long-overdue reform that could modernise justice delivery and restore confidence in the speed of Botswana’s courts.