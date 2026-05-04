Public Warned Against Residential Pig Farming 

Council officials insist the measure is necessary to address sanitation concerns, minimise nuisance complaints and ensure residential areas are used for their intended purpose

BONGANI MALUNGA

Residents of Maun and surrounding villages have been given until 15 May 2026 to remove pigs from residential premises following a firm directive issued by the North West District Council (NWDC).

In a clarification notice dated 27 April 2026, the council said the keeping of pigs in residential areas violates existing by-laws governing public health, sanitation and orderly land use. Authorities stressed that the enforcement order is aimed at restoring compliance and maintaining safe living conditions in communities.

ILLEGAL

“The keeping of pigs in residential areas contravenes the Council’s bye-laws on public health, sanitation and orderly land use,” the notice states.

The council further explained that its regulations grant it powers to prohibit livestock in residential zones and to identify approved farming areas for such activities. As a result, all pig owners within Maun and neighbouring villages are expected to relocate their animals to designated farming zones approved by the Physical Planning Office.

Council officials warned that time is running out for residents who have continued to rear pigs in urban and village neighbourhoods. The notice makes it clear that inspections will begin immediately after the compliance deadline.

INSPECTIONS ON THE HORIZON

“All pigs must be removed from residential premises no later than 15 May 2026. Inspections will commence on 16 May 2026,” the council announced.

Authorities have also warned of serious penalties for those who fail to comply with the directive. These may include the forced removal of animals, monetary fines and possible prosecution under council by-laws. “Failure to comply will result in enforcement action, including removal of animals, fines and possible prosecution under the bye-laws,” the notice added.

The move is expected to spark mixed reactions among residents, particularly small-scale pig farmers who have been keeping livestock at home. However, council officials insist the measure is necessary to address sanitation concerns, minimise nuisance complaints and ensure residential areas are used for their intended purpose.