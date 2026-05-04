EU Flags FMD Failure

Botswana’s beef exports to the EU face a major setback after regulators raised biosecurity concerns over an FMD outbreak in a key livestock zone linked to the country’s only EU approved slaughterhouse.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The European Union has raised serious regulatory concerns over Botswana’s ability to contain foot and mouth disease (FMD) after an outbreak was confirmed in a critical livestock zone that includes the country’s only EU listed slaughterhouse approved for the export of fresh meat to the European market.

OUTBREAK CONFIRMED

The outbreak, officially confirmed on 1 April 2026 through RT PCR and AC ELISA laboratory testing, was reported by Botswana to the European Commission on 2 April 2026. The infected establishment is located in Ramatlabama, within the Barolong region of the Southern District, an area classified under veterinary disease control zone 11.

According to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/404, this zone is part of a structured export system that previously allowed Botswana access to the EU market for fresh meat of certain ungulates.

ACCESS THREATENED

However, the latest outbreak has now placed that access in jeopardy.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the affected zone 11 also hosts Botswana’s only EU listed slaughterhouse approved for export to the European Union.

BIOSECURITY CONCERNS

According to the EU, “That establishment is located within the veterinary disease control zone 11 designated by the competent authorities of Botswana where also the only EU listed slaughterhouse approved for entry into the Union of fresh meat of certain ungulates is located and which has no movement control measures in place or physical barriers with the veterinary disease control zones 12 and 13.”

The European Commission noted in the regulation that the configuration raises significant biosecurity concerns. It states that there are “no movement control measures in place or physical barriers” between the affected zones, increasing the risk of disease spread across the export network.

FMD STATUS LOST

In response to the outbreak, according to the EU, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) suspended Botswana’s “FMD free zone where vaccination is not practised” status covering multiple veterinary zones, including 3c, 4b, 5, 6a, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13, effective 31 March 2026.

The suspension effectively undermines Botswana’s previously recognised disease free export credibility.

EXPORT RISKS

The Commission, acting under the authority of the EU’s animal health framework and under the presidency of Ursula von der Leyen, concluded that the risk of contamination entering the EU food chain had significantly increased.

The regulation explicitly warns that, under Article 124 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/692, animal products cannot transit through or originate from zones where disease control integrity is compromised. As a result, the entry of fresh meat from Botswana’s export zones BW 1, BW 2, BW 3 and BW 5 has been suspended.

PATHWAY CLOSED

The Commission further states that transporting animals through non approved zones to slaughter facilities intended for EU export is no longer authorised, effectively shutting down Botswana’s current export pathway to the European market.

The regulation notes that amendments to EU import lists must take effect immediately to avoid “any unnecessary disruption” while safeguarding public and animal health.

BINDING MEASURES

The regulation states that the measures are binding and directly applicable across all EU Member States.