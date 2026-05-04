BPP MPs Under Fire for ‘Boycott’ as Internal War Intensifies 

Absenteeism claims have exposed deepening tensions between the BPP leadership and its parliamentary caucus, as MPs push back against accusations of indiscipline and poor accountability.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana People’s Party (BPP) is facing mounting internal strain following the conspicuous absence of its Members of Parliament from a key weekend leadership forum held in Tati Siding, fuelling speculation of a possible boycott.

LEADERSHIP ANGER

Party president Motlatsi Molapise came out strongly against the legislators, accusing them of persistently skipping crucial internal meetings and failing to uphold party obligations.

Addressing delegates at the weekend gathering, Molapise expressed frustration that elected representatives were not accounting to the very structures that facilitated their rise to Parliament. He said the repeated absenteeism undermines efforts to build unity and chart the party’s strategic direction.

FINANCIAL CLAIMS

Molapise further accused the MPs of neglecting their financial responsibilities to the party, including contributing towards events and paying monthly subscriptions meant to sustain party activities.

“This trend cannot be allowed to continue,” he warned, adding that disciplinary action may soon be taken against those who fail to attend party programmes without valid justification.

BOYCOTT CLAIMS

The MPs’ absence has sparked debate within party ranks, with some questioning whether it signals a coordinated boycott or deeper divisions within the BPP. While the legislators have not publicly addressed the matter, sources within the party point to long-standing grievances over leadership style and internal decision-making.

Some MPs, speaking on condition of anonymity, dismissed Molapise’s accusations and instead turned the spotlight on his leadership. They criticised what they described as a tendency to publicly attack them rather than engage internally.

MPS PUSH BACK

The legislators argued that their dual roles as cabinet ministers often result in scheduling conflicts with party events. They claimed to routinely submit apologies when unable to attend, but alleged that Molapise refuses to acknowledge these.

They also rejected claims that they are not contributing financially to the party, insisting that they do make contributions but have concerns about a lack of transparency and accountability in how funds are managed.

LEADERSHIP QUESTIONED

A member of the BPP Central Committee suggested that the MPs’ absence may indeed be a form of protest driven by dissatisfaction with Molapise’s leadership approach. According to the insider, some within the parliamentary caucus are pushing for an elective congress, a move the party president is reportedly reluctant to entertain.

The source further alleged that dissenting views within the party are often met with hostility, with those who challenge the leadership becoming targets of criticism.

DISCIPLINARY THREAT

Despite the pushback, Molapise signalled that the party leadership is considering “appropriate action” to address what he termed indiscipline, raising the prospect of sanctions against errant members.

The standoff has placed the relationship between the BPP leadership and its MPs under intense scrutiny, with growing calls for dialogue to bridge the widening divide before the situation deteriorates further.