Mohwasa Denies Dodging Khama on DIS Matters

Mohwasa answers mounting calls for DIS transparency while defending confidentiality on sensitive national security matters

BONGANI MALUNGA

Minister for State President, Defence and Security Moeti Mohwasa has firmly rejected claims that his ministry is avoiding accountability over questions raised by Ian Khama concerning the operations and administration of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS).

The matter surfaced during recent deliberations of Ntlo Ya Dikgosi, where Kgosi Khama expressed frustration over what he described as the ministry’s repeated failure to provide consistent and satisfactory responses to questions he had submitted regarding the intelligence agency.

OPERATIONAL ISSUES

In the last Ntlo Ya Dikgosi sessions in January, Khama continually sought clarity on several operational and administrative issues within the DIS, a body that has frequently drawn public and political scrutiny over the years. His remarks in the chamber reignited debate over transparency, oversight and the extent to which government institutions should account to traditional leaders and the public.

Addressing the media during a press conference on Monday, Mohwasa dismissed suggestions that the ministry was deliberately withholding information or sidestepping difficult questions. He maintained that his ministry had made every effort to respond whenever the opportunity arose.

“In the interest of transparency, we have tried our best to answer questions consistently” Mohwasa said.

INHERITED FROM THE PREVIOUS REGIME

The minister noted that many of the concerns raised about the DIS relate to events, decisions and policies that predate the current administration’s assumption of office. He said this has complicated some responses, as the present leadership is often required to address matters inherited from the previous government.

“A lot of the questions concern issues that happened before this government came into office but that has not stopped us from being professional in the manner in which we respond. There is no hiding place as far as being answerable is concerned” he said.

BALANCING ACT

Mohwasa further stressed that his ministry remains committed to accountability and responsible governance, particularly on matters involving national security institutions. However, he also suggested that some questions require careful handling due to the sensitive nature of intelligence operations.

Mohwasa’s response comes after growing pressure on government to ensure greater openness around institutions such as the DIS, while balancing the confidentiality often associated with national security matters.