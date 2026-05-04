BPP Moves Against Kgafela Mokoka

The BPP’s internal tensions deepen as party insiders say Minister Nono Kgafela Mokoka faces expulsion following her suspension over alleged misconduct and public criticism of the party leadership.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana People’s Party (BPP) is set to expel specially elected Member of Parliament and cabinet minister Nono Kgafela Mokoka, in a move that signals deepening internal strife within the party.

SECRECY PREVAILS

Highly placed sources within the central committee have told this publication that BPP president Motlatsi Molapise has taken a decision to remove Kgafela Mokoka over allegations of misconduct, although official confirmation is still pending.

When contacted for comment, Molapise declined to confirm or deny the development, urging this publication to await formal communication from party structures.

OFFICIAL SILENCE

“If there is anything of that sort, you will be informed officially by the party,” Molapise said in an interview with The Botswana Gazette.

However, insiders maintain that the decision has already been made, with an expulsion letter reportedly drafted over the weekend and expected to be served on the minister in the coming days.

PUBLIC FALLOUT

Kgafela Mokoka has been serving a suspension from the party over allegations of gross misconduct after she publicly expressed dissatisfaction with how the party leadership was treating her.

Her remarks, published in a local newspaper, are said to have triggered tensions within the party, with the leadership viewing the move as a breach of internal disciplinary protocols.

PARTY DIVISIONS

The impending expulsion underscores growing divisions within the BPP, which has in recent weeks been rocked by disputes between its leadership and key members, including Members of Parliament accused of skipping party engagements.

The fallout between Molapise and Kgafela Mokoka reportedly began last year when she was removed from the BPP central committee without her knowledge and replaced by new entrant Dr Mmantlha Sankoloba. As if that was not enough, Molapise allegedly pushed for her removal from the SEMP, accusing her of neglecting party responsibilities.

NO COMMENT

Reached for comment, Kgafela Mokoka declined to respond, insisting that she does not want to discuss her political matters with the media.

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