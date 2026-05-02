Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southwest Botswana 

Heavy rains threaten southwest Botswana with flash flooding risk as experts warn of possible infrastructure strain and safety hazards

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s southwest region is expected to face heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday, raising the risk of flash flooding, meteorological experts have warned.

The warning comes barely a year after devastating floods left at least nine people dead and forced more than 2000 residents from their homes, while exposing weaknesses in the country’s urban stormwater drainage systems.

WIDESPREAD DESTRUCTION

Last year’s disaster, which struck between 19 and 21 February, caused widespread destruction as floodwaters submerged farms, cut off transport routes, contaminated water sources and damaged homes, roads and public infrastructure.

International forecaster and meteorologist Jason Nicholls says another dangerous weather system is now developing over the region. “A strong shortwave trough and elevated PWATs (Precipitable Water) anomalies will result in areas of heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding in southwest Botswana, central South Africa and Lesotho late Wednesday and Thursday,” Nicholls stated.

SEVERE FLOODS

Experts from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have previously noted that flash floods become more severe in urban areas where drainage channels are blocked, undersized or poorly maintained. They warn that rapid urbanisation, littering of storm drains and construction in natural water pathways can significantly worsen flooding impacts.

In Botswana, rapidly expanding settlements and ageing drainage infrastructure have repeatedly been blamed for water accumulation during intense storms, particularly in low-lying neighbourhoods.

VULNERABLE AREAS

Local meteorological authorities are expected to monitor vulnerable areas closely as the rains approach, with residents urged to clear drains, avoid crossing flooded roads and remain alert for emergency updates.

With memories of last year’s destruction still fresh, communities in the southwest will be hoping the country is better prepared for another possible flood emergency. In recent weeks, the Botswana Meteorological Services has advised the public, especially those in flood prone areas, to move to higher ground or evacuate immediately to safer locations.

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