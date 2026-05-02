P1BN CHOPPER PROBE BEGINS

Government grants Saleshando access to scrutinise the controversial P1 billion presidential helicopter contract after months of pressure, delays and disputes over who may accompany him during the review.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Government has finally yielded to mounting pressure from Leader of Opposition Dumelang Saleshando, granting him access to review the controversial presidential helicopter procurement contract after months of delays and disagreement over access conditions.

ACCESS GRANTED

In a letter dated April 24, 2026, Minister for State President Moeti Mohwasa confirmed that Saleshando is now free to inspect the procurement documents and has been invited to propose new dates for the review. The correspondence marks a notable shift from the government’s earlier position, which had imposed strict conditions on access.

CONTESTED DEAL

The dispute stems from a high-value procurement contract for a presidential helicopter fleet, valued at over P1 billion and signed in December 2023. The deal involves long-range, twin-engine aircraft intended to replace ageing presidential transport assets.

Botswana has already taken delivery of one Leonardo AW109SP helicopter in March 2025, while two more advanced Leonardo AW189K aircraft are expected later this year.

PUBLIC SCRUTINY

The procurement has sparked political debate, with opposition parties questioning its timing and cost amid broader fiscal pressures.

Saleshando has been at the centre of calls for greater transparency, arguing that access to the contract is necessary to determine whether the deal can still be reversed or renegotiated.

TRANSPARENCY PUSH

“I wanted to inspect the contract to assess whether there is any possibility of reversing it,” he has stated in correspondence with the minister.

The Leader of Opposition previously accused the ministry of frustrating his efforts through shifting and restrictive conditions. His initial request to be accompanied by a private attorney was rejected on security clearance grounds.

ACCESS CONDITIONS

Although he later complied by submitting the lawyer’s details for vetting, the request was reportedly declined again without clear explanation.

In a further attempt to resolve the impasse, Saleshando proposed to be accompanied by two Members of Parliament who are qualified lawyers, including Dr Unity Dow and Kenny Kapinga. While the arrangement was initially accepted, he said there was no follow-up on scheduling despite submitting proposed dates.

POLICY SHIFT

Mohwasa’s latest communication now opens the door for long-awaited scrutiny of one of government’s most expensive recent procurements. The development is likely to intensify public interest in the deal, particularly as economic pressures continue to fuel debate over state spending priorities.

The outcome of the review could have significant political and financial implications, especially as Saleshando has indicated he may pursue cancellation or renegotiation of the contract if grounds are found.