FNB Accelerates Digital Security and Convenience

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) is advancing its platform modernisation to create a more secure, efficient and user-friendly banking experience.

In its recently released Integrated Report, CEO Steven Bogatsu emphasises the bank’s focus on giving clients the ability to manage their banking needs independently through upgraded applications and systems.

“Clients access the platform through the FNB App or website,” Bogatsu said. “This enables clients to fulfil their banking needs at their own convenience without having to queue at branches.”

“Security is a big focus …”

The platform modernisation is a multi-year endeavour, and FNBB has begun to see the benefits of the early stages of the transformation. Bogatsu noted that the bank expects the rollout of new functionalities to gain momentum in the coming year, with security remaining a primary focus.

“Security is a big focus as we work to reduce and prevent fraud,” he said. “We have been actively enrolling clients in our biometric enrolment and verification system, which allows clients to be authenticated through facial recognition rather than signatures or pin numbers, which are prone to fraud.”

One of the bank’s recent milestones is the launch of a new enterprise telling solution across its branches. This system improves the processing of transactions, making it faster and reducing the risk of error and fraud.

Non-scheme personal loans

“A banking platform is a technology stack that hosts banking solutions and authenticates client interactions, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and secure experience across all functions,” said Bogatsu.

A major success in FNBB’s modernisation effort is its new digital sales process for non-scheme personal loans, now available for existing clients. The process is fully digital, eliminating the need for clients to visit branches.

Bogatsu also highlighted the recent launch of MyProfile on the FNB App, which allows clients to update their personal information and upload required documents from anywhere.

Banking easier and safer

“This is a significant step forward in simplifying the cumbersome KYC process and enabling clients to maintain their information from anywhere without having to queue at a branch,” Bogatsu said. “We are hard at work to deliver the same experience for our business clients.”

Looking ahead, FNBB plans to enable new clients to register profiles, open accounts, and order cards through the FNB App without visiting a physical branch.

Bogatsu explained that FNBB is continually reviewing its processes to find ways to make banking easier and safer for clients by reducing manual interventions and increasing automation.

Staff development opportunities

“We are proud that this platform modernisation journey is being achieved with our own developers, who are part of the team working on the Group platform,” Bogatsu said. “Botswana talent is actively contributing to a global banking platform that solves for Botswana, regional, and international requirements.”

Alongside its digital transformation, FNBB has recognised the need for a skilled workforce to support these initiatives. Bogatsu noted that the bank provides development opportunities to ensure that employees’ skills remain up to date, but this also makes them highly sought after by competitors.

“Losing employees in critical positions remains a key risk, and there is a market shortage in data, cybersecurity, risk, and compliance skills in particular,” he said. “We reviewed and revised our employee value proposition. Most of our workforce are young people, so we aim to create a work environment conducive to the youth and those starting families.”

Paternity and maternity leave

To that end, FNBB offers work-from-home opportunities, paternity and maternity leave aligned with international trends, and access to wellness services, including gyms and daycare centres.

“We have a daycare centre in Gaborone called Kids Lounge, and we offer a range of wellness services, including gyms and access to healthcare and wellness practitioners,” Bogatsu said.

As FNBB moves forward with its digital strategy, Bogatsu said, the bank is seeing clients increasingly adopt its digital platforms. “Volumes on our online and digital platforms have improved significantly, indicating that clients are beginning to ‘push’ for digitalisation in recognition of its convenience and efficiency,” he said.

KYC on FNB App

This growing preference for digital solutions underscores the relevance of FNBB’s 2025 Strategy, which centres on digital transformation. However, increased digital adoption also brings heightened responsibility.

“Increased digital adoption has increased our responsibility to safeguard clients’ assets,” Bogatsu said. “This year, we conducted mandatory employee training on fraud awareness and cybersecurity, as well as client education campaigns.”

FNBB has also invested in systems to monitor suspicious transactions, aiming to act proactively in cases of fraud or money laundering.

“The KYC check remains an important regulatory tool for identifying and verifying a client’s identity,” Bogatsu said. “We introduced KYC on the FNB App, which allows clients to review, verify, and submit their KYC information online. This increases the ease-of-doing business with the bank and reduces the risk of fraud.”