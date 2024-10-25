Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Manifesto Highlights

The UDC manifesto focuses on education, housing, and healthcare reforms. The party promises to build 100,000 affordable homes over five years and offers comprehensive health insurance for all citizens.

Technical

UDC aims to position Botswana as a regional AI hub through investments in 5G networks, AI, and smart city developments.

Economic

UDC plans to create 450,000-500,000 jobs through investments in infrastructure, agriculture, and diamond trading. They aim to transform Botswana into a Southern African transport hub.

Environmental

UDC’s Green Economy Program emphasizes renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure. They propose a Green Economy Fund to support climate initiatives

and green job creation.

Reform and Governance

UDC advocates for constitutional reforms, focusing on

proportional representation and judicial independence. They also pledge to support

small businesses through grants and funds.