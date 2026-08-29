FNB Profit Set to Rise

First National Bank Botswana expects profit before tax to rise by between P200 million and P235 million for the year ended June 2026, with full results due in September.

GAZETTE REPORTER

First National Bank Botswana’s profit before tax is expected to increase by between P200 million and P235 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2026, according to a trading statement issued by the bank to meet Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements. The projected increase represents growth of between 10 percent and 15 percent compared with the previous corresponding period.

FNBB said its overall profit before tax for the period would be higher than that reported in the previous corresponding period by between 10 percent and 15 percent, equivalent to an increase of P200 million to P235 million. The bank reported profit before tax of P1.9 billion for the corresponding period ended 30 June 2025.

BSE Requirement

The trading statement forms part of the disclosure requirements for companies listed on the BSE, which must announce any likely or anticipated material change to their financial results for the next reporting period through the exchange and the press. FNBB said full details of its financial performance would be provided to shareholders when it announces its financial year-end results.

The results announcement is scheduled to take place on or about 9 September 2026. Until then, the bank has advised shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities.

Banking Footprint

FNBB is the largest commercial bank in Botswana and provides banking services to individuals as well as large and small businesses through a range of technology-driven services. It operates a nationwide branch and automated teller machine network alongside self-service channels such as Cash Plus and digital platforms including online banking, the FNB App and cellphone banking.

These channels provide customers with access to banking services around the clock, while the September results are expected to give shareholders the full picture behind the profit growth signalled in the trading statement. The bank has not yet provided further details of the drivers of the anticipated increase.