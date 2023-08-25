FNB Profit to Increase by Up to P250m 

Says the info is subject to review by external auditors

FNBB’s profit before tax at June 2022 was P1.2 billion

GAZETTE REPORTER

First National Bank Botswana’s (FNBB) profit before tax for the period ended June 2023 will increase by P180 million or more.

This is revealed in the bank’s trading statement published recently with the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE).

BSE Listing Requirements mandate a listed company to announce, through the bourse and the press, any likely or anticipated material change to the financial results for the next reporting period.

Between 15% and 20% more

“The Board of Directors of FNBB wishes to inform shareholders that the company’s overall profit before tax for the period ended 30 June 2023 will be higher than that reported in the previous corresponding period by between 15 percent and 20 percent,” reads the trading statement.

“In number terms, this is an increase of between P180 million and P250 million. The profit before tax for the corresponding period ended 30 June 2022 was P1.2 billion.”

Accordingly, FNBB advises its shareholders that the financial information on which the trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by external auditors.

“The full details will be provided to shareholders at the announcement of the financial results for the period ended June 2023, due to be released on 13 September 2023,” says the statement.

Tech-driven services

“Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a full announcement is made.”

FNBB is the largest commercial bank in the country. It provides a full range of banking services to individuals as well as large and small businesses through an array of technologically-driven services.

The bank has a nationwide branch and automated teller machine (ATM and ADT) network, as well as self-service channels such as Cash Plus and digital platforms like online banking, an FNB App and cellphone banking.

The bank provides its customers with convenient access to banking solutions around the clock.