StanChart, BOPRITU Partner for Teachers’ Financial Empowerment 

Union members to use SC Mobile App to access more than 70 services

GAZETTE REPORTER

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana and the Botswana Primary Teacher’s Union (BOPRITU) have forged a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a dynamic partnership aimed at bolstering the enduring financial security and empowerment of Botswana’s esteemed primary school educators.

A statement from the two institutions says this “visionary alliance” underscores the shared dedication of both entities to fostering prosperity and effecting positive transformation in the lives of educators throughout the nation.

“The core objective of this collaboration is to equip BOPRITU’s 7 000 strong membership with comprehensive financial solutions that facilitate the cultivation of enduring legacies and the realisation of their loftiest aspirations,” the statement says.

Strategic partnership

Commenting on the MoU, the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Mpho Masupe, stated: “This is an occasion of great significance as we celebrate the emergence of this strategic partnership.

“Our excitement knows no bounds as we embark on this journey alongside BOPRITU, not only to directly impact the financial well-being of teachers but also to contribute to the economic fabric of the nation itself.

“Our commitment extends beyond the conventional realm of financial services; it is about acknowledging the distinctive dreams and requisites of our communities and empowering them to actualise these aspirations.”

Financial inclusivity

The statement says central to this collaboration is that the bank will extend access to its diversified retail portfolio to members of BOPRITU, thereby facilitating financial inclusivity and endowing educators with invaluable tools for personal and professional advancement.

It notes that with the SC Mobile App serving as an all-encompassing conduit, members are granted access to a spectrum of more than 70 services, reaffirming StanChart’s unwavering accessibility irrespective of geographic confines.

Personal loans, an array of savings and investment opportunities, as well as bespoke mortgage solutions further enrich the product suite.

The statement says through these bespoke services and solutions, StanChart reaffirms its foundational ethos of steadfast commitment and places profound value on each client as a singular individual with distinct financial aspirations.

Cherished educators

For his part, the president of BOPRITU Othusitse Molebatsi, emphasised the union’s enthusiasm in forging this alliance. “As BOPRITU, we embark on this venture with Standard Chartered Bank propelled by resounding enthusiasm,” he said.

“This symbiotic partnership is a testament to our steadfast pledge to enhance the lives of our cherished educators.

“By equipping them with indispensable financial acumen and resources, we are collectively empowering our educators to chart brighter, more promising paths forward.”