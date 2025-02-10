FNBB Forecasts Up To P132m In Profit Before Tax 

Projecting PBT growth between 10% and 15% on period to December 2023

Projects increase of between P88m and P132m on PBT of P879m at Dec ’23

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) is projecting a significant increase in profit before tax for the period ending 31 December 2024, estimating growth of between 10 percent and 15 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

The bank’s profit before tax for the same period in 2023 was P879 million. Based on FNBB’s projections, this translates to an increase of between P88 million and P132 million.

In a trading statement released through the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), FNBB noted that the announcement aligns with BSE listing requirements, which mandate listed companies to disclose any material changes to financial results for upcoming reporting periods.

Preliminary

“The Board of Directors of FNBB wishes to inform shareholders that the company’s overall profit before tax for the period ended December 31, 2024, will be higher than that reported in the previous corresponding period by between 10 percent and 15 percent,” read the statement.

However, the bank emphasised that the financial projections are preliminary and have not been audited.

“Shareholders should note that the financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by the external auditors,” it stated.

Caution in trading

The bank advised caution in trading its securities ahead of the release of its official interim financial results on or around March 4, 2025.

“Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a full announcement is made,” the statement added.

“The full details will be provided to shareholders at the announcement of the period ended December 2024 interim financial results.”

FNBB remains one of Botswana’s leading commercial banking institutions, with a strong foothold in retail and corporate banking.

Full range

It is the largest commercial bank in the country, providing a full range of banking services to individuals as well as large and small businesses through an array of technologically-driven services.

FNBB has a nationwide branch and automated teller machine (ATM and ADT) network, as well as self-service channels such as Cash Plus and digital platforms like online banking, an FNB App and cellphone banking.

The bank provides its customers with convenient access to banking solutions around the clock.