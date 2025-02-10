BotswanaPost’s Year of Financial Challenges and Digital Transformation

Reports flat revenue of P254m inspite of 31% decline in traditional mail volumes

Courier services and transit operations in strong performance

Sustained record loss of P80.9m due to 4% rise in operational costs, 5% rise in cost of sales

7% salary increase across all levels a critical factor

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Despite facing significant financial losses, BotswanaPost is positioning itself as a resilient and forward-thinking entity by embracing innovation and maintaining a cost-conscious culture.

This is according to the CEO of BotswanaPost, Cornelius Ramatlhakwane, in the company’s strategic vision and fiscal challenges in its 2023/2024 Integrated Report.

“We scrutinise every controllable cost,” he said. “We negotiate the best possible supplier terms, and we nurture a cost-conscious culture in our workplace.”

Correct context

BotswanaPost has reported a flat revenue of P254 million for the financial year, a notable achievement considering a 31 percent decline in traditional mail volumes in line with global trends.

Despite the challenges posed by shrinking mail services, Ramatlhakwane emphasised the strong performance of courier services and transit operations, which have continued to bolster the company’s revenue streams.

However, the company sustained a record loss of P80.9 million during the financial year. “It is important to put this loss into its correct context,” he noted and explained that operational costs increased by 4 percent, with a 5 percent rise in the cost of sales.

Long overdue

A critical factor was a 7 percent salary increase, the first since 2019, benefitting staff across all levels of the organisation.“This long-overdue improvement for our team was necessary despite the financial strain,” said the CEO.

Ramatlhakwane emphasised BotswanaPost’s resilience, highlighting a 13 percent increase in gross profits compared to the previous year.

He credited the company’s “Value Centre” model, which embraces lean principles and entrepreneurial thinking as a guiding philosophy in delivering customer-centric solutions.

Intellectual capital

“Our brand is relevant, resilient, and respected,” he said. “Our progressive strategies and dedication to innovation are shaping our growth and transformation story, resulting in deep channels of intellectual capital that permeate the organisation.”

Central to this transformation is BotswanaPost’s technological advancements, notably the consolidation of online services under the new “Posa’it” super app. The app integrates upgraded solutions such as PosoMoney and the BotswanaPost App to streamline user experiences.

“Posa’it extends our reach even further,” said Ramatlhakwane. “The hand-held devices we are rolling out give micro-enterprises the ability to act as fully-fledged postal agents, creating new income streams and recurring revenue.”

Staying connected

Beyond technology, BotswanaPost remains dedicated to its role as a community connector. “We are now fully immersed in the digital era with a transformation that redefines convenience, access and value,” he said.

The company’s digital solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of customers, from entrepreneurs managing logistics to families staying connected across distances. “This transformation isn’t just about technology,” Ramatlhakwane said.

“It’s about empowering people. By combining our trusted legacy with innovative tools, BotswanaPost ensures that no one is left behind. Whether online or in person, we deliver so much more than mail – we deliver the future.”