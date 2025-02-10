Stanbic Bank Wins Two Visa Bank Awards

GAZETTE REPORTER

Stanbic Bank Botswana has received two awards at the inaugural Visa Bank Awards, recognizing its contributions to financial inclusion and innovation in the country’s digital payments sector. The awards, hosted by Visa, honored banks that have demonstrated excellence in expanding financial access and strengthening the digital payments ecosystem.

The bank won the Visa Payments Excellence Award 2024 and the Visa Brand Awareness Award 2024, acknowledging its efforts in enhancing customer experience and solidifying its connection with clients through trusted financial services. These accolades follow recent investments by Stanbic Bank Botswana in improving customer service and driving progress in the sector.

Botswana’s digital payments growth

The recognition comes as Botswana’s digital payments industry experiences significant expansion, with 2.8 million Visa cardholders—a figure exceeding the country’s population of approximately 2.3 million. The growth underscores the collaboration between Visa and banking partners such as Stanbic Bank in advancing secure and innovative payment solutions.

Chose Modise, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Botswana, welcomed the awards, stating: “Winning these awards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial services sector. Enhancing access to secure and efficient payment solutions is key to driving financial inclusion and empowering communities as we work to drive Botswana’s growth.”

Impact on financial inclusion

The Visa Bank Awards highlight banks that have embraced digital transformation to provide cost-effective and secure solutions, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These advancements have played a crucial role in expanding financial inclusion and driving economic development.

Visa Country Head for Botswana, Salame Makau, praised the role of banks in the digital economy, stating: “Botswana’s financial sector has demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing the digital economy. Banks like Stanbic Bank Botswana have set a high standard in payments excellence and brand visibility, playing a vital role in creating a more inclusive financial system for all.”

Stanbic Bank Botswana remains committed to supporting businesses and individuals with innovative financial solutions, furthering its contribution to the country’s transition toward a cashless, card-based economy.