DumaTau and Mokete Opened As Pinnacles of Partnerships 

GAZETTE REPORTER

Okavango Wilderness Safaris (OWS) has reaffirmed its commitment to Botswana’s tourism sector with the official opening of two camps, Wilderness DumaTau and Wilderness Mokete. The event was attended by Minister of Environment and Tourism Wynter Mmolotsi, along with key government officials, tourism leaders, and media representatives.

Accompanying the minister were Boatametse Modukanele, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Environment and Tourism; Charles Mojalemotho, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary; Keitumetse Setlang, CEO of Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO); and members of parliament from Chobe and Maun North. Wilderness Group CEO Keith Vincent, Okavango Wilderness Safaris Board Chairman Kabelo Binns, and Caretaker MD Joe Matome welcomed the delegation.

Camps target conservation and growth

Located in the Linyanti and Mababe regions, the two newly launched camps are positioned as contributors to Botswana’s tourism expansion and conservation efforts. Minister Mmolotsi described them as additions that will support both the economy and the preservation of Botswana’s biodiversity.

“Today, we open not one but two exceptional camps that will enrich our tourism offerings, support the preservation of our unique biodiversity, and contribute to the economic growth and diversification of the country,” Mmolotsi said. He also highlighted Wilderness’ long-standing presence in Botswana and its focus on high-value, low-volume tourism.

Investment in sustainability and local communities

Wilderness has invested approximately BWP 108 million in these two camps. Beyond their role in attracting visitors, the company emphasizes their alignment with conservation goals and local community engagement. DumaTau, set on the Osprey Lagoon, is designed to blend into its surroundings, while Mokete highlights northern Botswana’s ecological and cultural heritage with minimal environmental impact.

Binns noted the company’s broader commitment to community support, pointing to Wilderness’ three-month food relief programme, which distributed 1,096 food parcels—amounting to 40 tonnes of aid—across northern Botswana, benefiting around 4,400 people affected by drought.

Long-term commitment to Botswana’s economy

Wilderness’ investments in Botswana extend beyond infrastructure. From 2014 to 2023, the company and its partners have invested over BWP 700 million in capital projects. Okavango Wilderness Safaris currently employs around 900 people, 97% of whom are Batswana.

The company also runs the Children in the Wilderness (CITW) programme, which has provided education and support to over 2,700 children while contributing to community development projects such as food aid and sustainable agriculture.

Future plans and industry collaboration

Wilderness Group CEO Keith Vincent acknowledged the contributions of local employees in bringing these projects to life and emphasized the company’s commitment to working with the government and industry stakeholders.

“We are excited about the future and remain committed to working with the government, all authorities, and the people of Botswana to achieve even more for the country,” Vincent said.

Through continued investments and partnerships, Wilderness aims to strengthen Botswana’s position as a global tourism destination while maintaining a focus on conservation and sustainable development.

