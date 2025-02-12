Rollers Tipped To Win FNB Premiership

… but seasoned football analyst Jimmy George warns that Jwaneng Galaxy could snatch it from Rollers if the Blues faulter

GAZETTE REPORTER

As of Wednesday 12 February 2024, the FNB Premiership table stands delicately poised with Gaborone United, Jwaneng Galaxy, and Township Rollers all tied on 36 points after 18 matches each.

Gaborone United leads by virtue of a superior goal difference of +16, followed by Galaxy with +14 and Rollers with +10.

However, inspite of this neck-and-neck contest, veteran football analyst Jimmy George believes the title is for Township Rollers’ to lose.

Questionable killer instinct

Speaking in a telephone interview, George highlighted the competitiveness at the top but expressed concerns about the inconsistency among leading teams.

“The fight at the top shows how competitive the league has become,” he said. “However, it is also worrying that these teams can easily drop points.”

While praising GU for their structured play, George questioned their killer instinct.

“They are a good team but not lethal enough in attack,” he reckoned. “They don’t show that hunger to kill off games, and I think they will drop points during the run-in.”

Were up against Mpote

By contrast, George gave the edge to Rollers despite their recent defeat by Mogomotsi Mpote’s side. “Rollers have experienced players who know how to win the league,” he asserted.

“They lost over the weekend, but they were up against their former coach, Mpote, who always wants to defeat them.”

After laying out the ground for Rollers, George warned that Jwaneng Galaxy could capitalise if the Blues falter. “If Rollers doze off, Galaxy might run away with it,” he said.

Things grim for BDF XI

At the bottom of the table, the fight for survival remains fierce. George painted a grim picture of BDF XI who sit precariously near the relegation zone.

“Usually, when a big team like BDF XI plays this poorly, they end up getting relegated,” he noted.

Chadibe FC and Union Flamingo Santos, occupying the bottom two spots with 11 and 8 points respectively, are also in danger of relegation.

George said bluntly: “They didn’t start well, and they aren’t doing well now. I don’t see them surviving.”

Significant changes likely

The title race and relegation battle could see significant changes today (Wednesday), with three crucial fixtures scheduled.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs, currently on 30 points, will host Jwaneng Galaxy at VTM Arena at 4pm while Sua Flamingoes face GU at Sua Stadium at the same time.

Rollers will look to bounce back when they host struggling BDF XI at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng at 5pm.

With 12 games left in the season, the FNB Premiership promises more twists and turns, but for now, the consensus remains clear: it is for Township Rollers to lose the title.