FNBB Tops BSE Trade Rankings

Equity turnover surged nearly 489% in H1 2025 with FNBB, Sefalana and CA Sales leading market activity

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB), Sefalana Holding Company and CA Sales Holdings were the top three traded companies on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) during the first half of 2025.

According to the BSE’s Market Performance report for the period 1st January to 30 June 2025, FNBB recorded a turnover of P812.9 million, followed by Sefalana at P523.9 million and CA Sales at P375 million.

Combined, the three counters contributed 36.2 percent of total equity turnover during the period, with FNBB alone accounting for 17.2 percent.

Turnover rose sharply

“In comparison to the same period in 2024, the top three traded companies accounted for 45.9 percent of total equity turnover,” the report stated, highlighting a shift in trading concentration.

The report notes a significant rise in market activity during the period under review. “Total equity turnover rose sharply to P4.73 billion, representing a robust 488.8 percent increase year-on-year,” the BSE report stated.

The average daily turnover also saw a sharp increase of 495.4 percent, reaching P38.7 million compared to P6.5 million during the same period in 2024.

Anglo crater

But despite the surge in trading volumes, total market capitalisation declined by 12.5 percent year-on-year, primarily due to a 14.3 percent drop in the capitalisation of foreign-listed companies.

This decline is mainly attributed to the partial de-listing of Anglo shares.

The Domestic Company Index (DCI) appreciated by 3.5 percent in H1 2025, down from a 5 percent increase in the same period of 2024, while the Domestic Company Total Return Index (DCTRI) grew by 7.4 percent, compared to 10.6 percent in the previous year.

Foreign index minimal

Performance in the foreign segment of the market was flat. “The Foreign Company Index (FCI) registered an increase of 0.1 percent compared to a notable appreciation of 19.5 percent in the corresponding period in 2024,” the report noted.

Local companies remained the primary drivers of market activity, accounting for 97.9 percent of the total turnover. Local individual investors contributed P86.4 million, or 1.83 percent of total turnover, reflecting low retail participation.

Foreign participants made up a combined 0.22 percent of market turnover, with foreign individuals and companies contributing 0.18 percent and 0.04 percent, respectively.