UDC fuelled Botswana-US Army Base Conspiracy Theory – BDP  

The BDP holds that the UDC government should be in a good position to deal with the flak of existence of an American military base in Botswana as repeatedly purported by South Africa’s opposition leader Julius Malema because the UDC encouraged the allegations when it was in the opposition

BONGANI MALUNGA

The allegations of the presence of an American army base in Botswana that are repeatedly made by the leader of South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, were partly fuelled by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) when in opposition, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has said.

“That theory has always been nonsense,” said the Secretary General of the BDP, Kentse Rammidi, in an interview. He added that the UDC government is now grappling with the consequences of allegations it once used for political advantage.

100% owned by Batswana

“The government of the BDP always stated that the Thebephatshwa Air Base was solely financed by the Botswana Government and is 100% owned by Batswana.

“The UDC used to fuel the allegations. They are now in a good position to explain why they did so. This teaches us that we must never pervert national interests for politicking.”

The outspoken EFF leader was at it again over the weekend about the alleged existence of a US military base in Botswana posing a threat to the security of South Africa and other southern African countries.

Reputation of the UDC

Speaking at the 12th anniversary of the EFF party in Cape Town, Malema called for the closure of the alleged American base in order for Botswana to conform to the reputation of the UDC as a progressive movement.

“We say to our brother Duma Boko in Botswana that we will heed his call for the unity behind the rallying cry for our land and minerals to return,” said Malema.

“We call upon him to also remove the American base in Botswana. We have no land that can be shared with America, especially in Southern Africa.

“We have a new government in Botswana, and that government is progressive. Let us remove the army base of America in Botswana.”

Seconds to Union Buildings

Prior to Malema’s remarks, the deputy president of the EFF, Gardee Godrich, had made a similar call when he addressed the congress of the Botswana National Front Congress in Palapye during the President’s Day long weekend (20 July).

Godrich urged President Duma Boko, who is also the president of the BNF, to close the US army base because “it would take seconds for the US to bomb Union Buildings” if the EFF assumes state power”.

Union Buildings are the seat of the South African government in Pretoria (Tshwane) where the office of the president of the country are also located.