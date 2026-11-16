France has backed Botswana’s campaign to reserve the diamond name for natural stones, strengthening its fight against synthetic diamond competition

BONGANI MALUNGA

France is set to join Botswana’s campaign to reserve the term “diamond” exclusively for natural stones, handing Botswana a potentially significant ally in its battle against the growing synthetic diamond industry.

President Duma Boko revealed during the State of the Nation Address on Monday that Botswana and France are preparing to formalise an agreement supporting the country’s position that synthetic stones should not be marketed under the same “diamond” designation as naturally mined gems. Boko also announced that Minerals and Energy Minister Bogolo Kenewendo is expected to travel to Paris in due course to conclude the agreement.

IMMINENT AGREEMENT

“We have argued that they must not be called diamonds. I’m happy to indicate that we will be signing an agreement in Paris where France has come on board with us to defend our proposition that the (term) diamonds be reserved only for the natural diamond,” Boko stated.

France’s support could strengthen Botswana’s attempt to push the natural-versus-synthetic distinction beyond marketing campaigns and into regulatory and consumer-protection frameworks in major international markets.

Given that Botswana’s economy remains heavily exposed to natural diamond revenues, the terminology battle carries significant commercial implications. Lab-grown diamonds have increased competition in the global jewellery market, placing additional pressure on natural diamond producers to defend the scarcity, provenance and long-term value proposition of mined stones.

STRONGER DIFFERENTIATION

Botswana has increasingly argued that stronger differentiation is necessary to prevent consumers from treating natural and synthetic stones as interchangeable products.

The planned France agreement therefore represents more than diplomatic backing as it signals Botswana’s effort to build an international coalition around stricter product definitions that could ultimately influence labelling rules, retail practices and consumer perception.

France also represents an important strategic partner because of its position within the European Union and its influence in the global luxury goods industry.

Should Botswana secure wider international support for its proposal, natural diamond producers could gain a stronger regulatory platform from which to distinguish mined diamonds from laboratory-grown alternatives.