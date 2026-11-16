A Finance House transaction has landed before the High Court, where businessman Bissau Gaobakwe claims unpaid advisory fees that Permanent Secretary Donald Gaetsaloe and his company deny owing.

TEFO PHEAGE

Businessman Bissau Gaobakwe has dragged Permanent Secretary Donald Gaetsaloe and his company, Confianza Private Equity (Pty) Ltd, before the High Court, demanding P687,000 in allegedly unpaid advisory fees arising from the controversial disposal of Finance House in Gaborone.

The lawsuit has exposed a dispute over a multimillion-pula property transaction, with Gaobakwe accusing Gaetsaloe of reneging on an agreement to share advisory fees, while the latter denies that any such agreement existed.

According to court documents, Gaobakwe alleges that Gaetsaloe engaged him in May 2020 as a co-adviser in the disposal of Finance House, a commercial property in the Government Enclave owned by a subsidiary of Leno Holdings.

He claims the parties agreed to share an advisory fee of P1.374 million equally, entitling him to P687,000, payable in two instalments of P343,500.

Gaobakwe maintains that he fulfilled his obligations by identifying potential investors, facilitating financing arrangements and helping secure a long-term Government lease that enhanced the property’s commercial attractiveness.

The transaction was eventually concluded in April 2023 when Associated Investment Development Corporation (AIDC) acquired control of Guantico Holdings, the special-purpose vehicle through which the deal was structured.

Agreement Denied

However, in their plea filed on 6 May 2026, Gaetsaloe and Confianza deny appointing Gaobakwe as co-adviser or undertaking to pay him any fees.

They contend that his involvement was limited to introducing prospective investors and facilitating engagements, rather than providing professional advisory or refinancing services.

The defendants further question his professional credentials, alleging that financiers were reluctant to engage him because his track record did not demonstrate the capacity to execute the transaction.

They maintain that any compensation should be pursued against Leno Holdings or Guantico Holdings, rather than Confianza.

Gaetsaloe also disputes personal liability, arguing that Confianza is a separate legal entity whose obligations cannot automatically be transferred to its director and shareholder.

Disputed Email

Central to Gaobakwe’s case is a March 2022 email allegedly sent by Gaetsaloe attaching a draft Memorandum of Agreement identifying him as co-adviser and recording his P687,000 entitlement.

In the correspondence, Gaetsaloe allegedly wrote: “B – please have a read. Once you are happy we can sign. Apologies for the delay.”

Although the agreement was never signed, Gaobakwe argues that it merely sought to formalise an existing arrangement under which both parties had operated since 2020.

He further cites correspondence involving CEDA, Bank Gaborone and Stanbic Bank, alongside a November 2022 Government lease addendum bearing his signature as promoter of Guantico Holdings.

Prescription Fight

Gaetsaloe and Confianza have additionally challenged the lawsuit on prescription grounds, arguing that the alleged agreement dates back to 2020 and the claim is consequently time-barred

Gaobakwe rejects this interpretation, insisting that payment only became due following completion of the transaction in April 2023, when the three-year prescription period allegedly commenced.

He further argues that Gaetsaloe personally negotiated and acknowledged the arrangement as Confianza’s sole director and shareholder, justifying his inclusion in the proceedings.

Gaobakwe is seeking P687,000, interest at 10 percent annually from the date of demand and legal costs.